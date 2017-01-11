Entertainment, Tollywood

Clashes, unofficial holiday mark Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 release today

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 11, 2017, 9:54 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2017, 9:57 am IST
Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi returns to the silver screen in a full-fledged role with his 150th film.
Chiranjeevi in a still from 'Khaidi No 150'.
Mumbai: Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi returns to the silver screen in a full-fledged role with his 150th film, ‘Khaidi No. 150’ after almost a decade and the occasion is almost like a festival for his die-hard fans. 

The advance bookings have received a massive response and the film is reportedly set to gross the highest-ever first day collections for a Telugu film at the global box-office.

While a Chiranjeevi release would feel like an unofficial public holiday in the Telugu-speaking regions, several companies in the Gulf, which consists of a significant Telugu-speaking population have also declared a holiday for its employees.

The film is releasing on a Wednesday, unlike the usual Thursday to avert a clash with another big film ‘Gautamiputra Satakarni’ starring N Balakrishna.

Police are preparing themselves for clashes between the fans of the two stars and are hoping to keep the situation in check.

Incidentally, Chiranjeevi’s film would be replacing his son Ram Charan’s ’Dhruva’ in the theatres. Ram Charan is also the producer of ‘Khaidi No 150’ and his co-star from films such as ‘Magadheera’, Kajal Aggarwal will be sharing screen space with his father in 'Khaidi No 150'.

The film is directed by V V Vinayak.

