Balakrishna announces biopic on illustrious life of father NTR

Mumbai: A feature film on the life of Telugu idol late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao will soon be made, his son and actor N Balakrishna announced today.

"It will be a biopic and will contain many unknown facets on the life of NTR," Balakrishna told reporters in his ancestral village Nimmakuru in Krishna district.

Asked who will play NTR's role, the actor jocularly shot back, "I will. Any doubt?"

NTR, known as the pride of Telugus, had acted in about 350 films and was revered as the screen God for his portrayal of roles like Sri Rama, Sri Krishna and Lord Venkateswara besides many mythological and historical characters.

He founded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1982 and created a record by riding to power in a short span of nine months.

He served as Chief Minister of (united) Andhra Pradesh from 1983 to 1989 and later between December 1994 and August

1995 before his son-in-law dethroned him in an internal party coup.

"Many books have been written on my father. We are collecting several inputs from them and also by speaking to our relatives. The script for the biopic is currently being prepared," Balakrishna said.