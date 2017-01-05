Entertainment, Tollywood

Wait for Veerappa Moily’s epic on Bahubali in December

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GURURAJ A PANIYADI
Published Jan 5, 2017, 3:28 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2017, 3:28 am IST
Former CM’s third epic on the legendary Jain monk is a historic work stressing on values.
Veerappa Moily having a discussion at Mangaluru University College, of which he was an alumnus.
Mangaluru: After the success of his two epic poems, Former Minister M Veerappa Moily’s third epic work will hit the stalls by December. This time it is going to be the story of the historic Jain figure ‘Bahubali.’

Seventy six year old Moily is known for his passion for writing and has already penned two epic poems, ‘Ramayana Mahanveshanam,’ (which won the prestigious Saraswathi Samman award) and ‘Srimudi Parikramanam.’

Moily has already completed his book on Bahubali which is likely to hit the stalls by the year end. “I have written the book and sent it to various poets to look into it. Once done the book would be released in the month of November or December,” Moily said.

With this work, Moily would be one among the e distinguished poets who have the credit of authoring three epic poems.
“The book is about Jain figure Bahubali. It is a historical work stressing on values. The message I want to send through this book is on the need for world peace,” he said.

The book runs into about 1,500 pages and is being published by a Bengaluru based publisher. Meanwhile, the English version of his earlier work, Srimudi Parikramanam, the autobiography of Draupadi, is expected to be ready within a month. “By February this year, the English version of the Srimudi Parikramanam would be ready” he added.

