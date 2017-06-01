Entertainment, Tollywood

Author SP Chary sues Geetha Arts, claims Magadheera is copied from his story

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 1, 2017, 5:02 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2017, 6:55 pm IST
A complaint was also lodged against Geetha Arts in Film Chamber by Chary but the complaint went unattended so far.
 Author SP Chary and a still from 'Magadheera.'

Mumbai: Geetha Arts, the makers of Telugu blockbuster ‘Magadheera’, recently dragged the producer of the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Raabta’ to the court.

They sued them for plagiarism saying that the makers of ‘Raabta’ have copied the plot line of ‘Magadheera’.

However, the twist is that novelist SP Chary claims that the story of ‘Magadheera’ is an outright imitation of his 1998 novel titled ‘Chanderi’.

According to a portal, ‘Magadheera’ is an out-and-out copy of the novel penned by Chary, with slight changes in the names of central characters. Like Haradaul became Harsha and Indumathi to Indu.

The author further informed the portal stating, “The story in ‘Chanderi’ is about two lovers jumping into well and committing suicide 400 years ago in Orcha Kingdom of Madhya Pradesh. They reincarnate after 400 years to get married. The villain in ‘Chanderi’ is hero’s own brother but here in ‘Magadheera’ he was heroine’s cousin. Rest of the story is as it was in Chanderi.”

The author is demanding credits for himself in the film from Allu Aravind, the head honcho of Geetha Arts for the same.

However, the production house refused to make any conversation with Chary, which has left the author fuming with anger, who has threatened to knock the court’s door to lodge a complaint under copyright infringement Act.

K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, father of SS Rajamouli, has been credited as the story writer for ‘Magadheera.’

