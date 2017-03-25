Entertainment, Television

Shilpa Shinde accuses 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' producer of sexual harassment

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 25, 2017, 5:55 pm IST
Updated Mar 25, 2017, 8:52 pm IST
Shilpa had ended up abruptly quitting the show, following which a legal notice had been sent to her, accusing of breach of contract.
The actress had accused the makers of mentally harassing her in 2016.
 The actress had accused the makers of mentally harassing her in 2016.

Mumbai: Television actress Shilpa Shinde, who’s portrayed the role of Angoori Devi in the very popular show, ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’ has officially filed a sexual harassment complaint against the show’s producer Sanjay Kohli, according to a report by Mid-Day.

The report filed at the Waliv police station in Vasai has Shilpa alleging that Sanjay had often tried to take advantage of her. She also claims that he would often call her ‘sexy’. She further goes on to allege that Sanjay threatened to sack her from the show, if she refused to get physically intimate with him.

The FIR reads, "In the past year, I battled depression and medical issues. I spoke out since it was getting to me. I know many women from the industry are afraid to speak up, but I want to, on their behalf. Once make-up man Pinku Patwa saw him harassing me. Pinku was sacked the next day. When I spurned his advances, he sacked me from the show.”

"I went to the police station thrice this week with my lawyer. The cop, Mahesh Patil, was indifferent and insensitive,” the actor is quoted as telling the daily.

The actress had accused the makers of mentally harassing her in 2016. Shilpa had ended up abruptly quitting the show, following which a legal notice had been sent to her, accusing of breach of contract.

Tags: shilpa shinde, bhabhi ji ghar par hai
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

According to sources close, Sheetal Khandal, who played the role of Gehna in Balika Vadhu is the front-runner for the role of Angoori and has even done a mock shoot for the show.

Sheetal Khandal to replace Shilpa Shinde in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai?

The show’s producer, Binaifer Kohli had apparently waited for over a month expecting Shilpa to conclude the matter amicably.
14 Apr 2016 12:15 AM
The actress had a detailed meeting with the MNS members on Thursday.

Shilpa Shinde seeks help from political party

Shilpa has now approached Maharashtra Navnirman Chitrapat Karmachari Sena to intervene in the matter.
23 Apr 2016 12:05 AM

Technology Gallery

Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Varun finally breaks silence on Badrinath molestation scene controversy

Varun will next be seen in 'Judwaa 2'.
 

Watch: 'Most expensive' 12th man Kohli serves drinks to Team India in Dharamsala Test

Former Australia star paceman Brett Lee labened Virat Kohli as "the most expensive drinks man in the world", after seeing the India captain come out on the field during drinks. (Photo: BCCI/ Screengrab)
 

Watch: Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav rattles Australia in Dharamsala Test

Kuldeep Yadav troubled the Australian batsmen with his left-arm chinaman style of bowling, in the Dharamsala Test. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Box-office: Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu mints a whopping Rs 55 cr on opening day

A still from the film.
 

Ajinkya Rahane becomes India's 33rd Test captain after Virat Kohli's injury

Coming from India's cricketing nursery Mumbai, Ajinkya Rahane joined the league of legends like Polly Umrigar, Nari Contractor, GS Ramchand, Ajit Wadekar, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri and Sachin Tendulkar to captain the country in Test cricket. (Photo: PA0
 

Akshay slams Indians' regressive mindset in video on importance of toilets

Akshay Kumar in the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Television

Is Kapil Sharma unable to handle all the attention?

Kapil Sharma

Linguist behind the iron throne

David J Peterson with Game of Thrones stars — Jason Momoa (who played Khal Drogo) and Nathalie Emmanuel (who plays Missandei)

How television stars spend their Holi day

Mohammad Nazim

Disha Vakani never complains: Dilip Joshi

Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

To infinity and beyond!

Future Man
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham