search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Television

'India's Most Wanted' anchor Suhaib Ilyasi gets life term for killing wife

PTI
Published Dec 20, 2017, 4:08 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2017, 4:47 pm IST
Additional Sessions Judge S K Malhotra also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Ilyasi, who was convicted on December 16.
Suhaib Ilyasi's 'India's Most Wanted' was extremely popular.
 Suhaib Ilyasi's 'India's Most Wanted' was extremely popular.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to former television serial producer Suhaib Ilyasi for killing his wife Anju 17 years ago.

Additional Sessions Judge S K Malhotra also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Ilyasi, who was convicted on December 16 for stabbing to death his wife.

 

The court also directed that Rs 10 lakh would be paid as compensation to the parents of Anju.

Earlier, Ilyasi was only charged with milder sections including 304 B (dowry death) of the IPC.

However, Anju's mother Rukma Singh and sister Rashmi Singh moved the Delhi High Court, which in August 2014 ruled that Ilyasi would be tried under Section 302 for the offence of murder.

Anju was rushed to a hospital on January 11, 2000 with stab wounds she received at her East Delhi residence.

Ilyasi, who had shot into limelight after hosting TV crime show - 'India's Most Wanted', was arrested on March 28, 2000 and later charges were framed against him in the case after his sister-in-law and mother-in-law alleged that he used
to torture his wife for dowry.

Tags: suhaib ilyasi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

'India's Most Wanted' anchor Suhaib Ilyasi convicted in wife's death


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How Virat Kohli danced with Anushka Sharma at Italy wedding, reveals childhood coach

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. (Photo: Twitter / Anushka Sharma)
 

MNS threatens to stall Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai release for 'hogging all theatres'

Salman Khan in a still from 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'
 

IPL 2018: Auction, dates, venue, player retention and all you need to know

The eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League is set to become a bigger affair, with the return of tournament heavyweights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). (Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s how Virat Kohli will train for South Africa series post Delhi reception

After a dominating year as a batsman and as an Indian cricket team skipper, Virat Kohli will be eager to power India to a historic triumph in South Africa. (Photo: AP)
 

IPL 2018: Gary Kirsten to coach Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore?

According to reports Gary Kirsten (left) is likely to join hands with Virat Kohli (right) at the Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Photo: PTI)
 

Chinese firm turns panda poop into toilet paper

In addition to their valuable dung, pandas also produce 50 kilogrammes of food waste every day from the bamboo husks they spit out after chewing.(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Television

‘Jack’ being stalked

Sumukhi Suresh’s idea was to bring out the futility of such behaviour with humour. Sumukhi’s web series poster

It’s a starry burden

A poster for the show, Om Shanti Om

Bonding over the love for food!

Vishal Dadlani, Riyaaz Amlani and Sarah Todd in the show Grilled

Will start family after two years

Geeta Phogat, and her husband, Pawan Kumar

Two seconds of shame

Tollywood actress Nidhi Subbaiah feels, “A place where actors support each other rather than pull them down would be a great place. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham