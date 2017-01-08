Entertainment, Television

Baba Om threatens to block Bigg Boss finale if not called back

ANI
Published Jan 8, 2017, 10:32 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2017, 10:55 am IST
The self-claimed Godman was thrown out of the Bigg Boss house for his notorious behaviour.
Baba Om in 'Bigg Boss'.
 Baba Om in 'Bigg Boss'.

New Delhi:  After creating a hullabaloo, self-claimed Godman Om Swami has been finally thrown out of the Bigg Boss house this Friday!  But, the story does not end here! Now Swami threatens the makers of the show that he will not allow the finale to happen, if he is not called back. 

On Saturday, during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar,' host Salman Khan showed footage of senior journalist Dibang, who is associated with the media panel of Colors and Bigg Boss 10, interviewing Swami Om, after being ousted from the house.

While speaking to the senior journalist, he threatened the makers by saying, "I will wait only for two weeks, if they do not call me back, I won't let grand finale happen." 

For the unversed, during the captaincy task this week, Swami threw his urine on co-contestant Bani J and Rohan Mehra and as a result he was immediately put behind the bars by the other contestants.  Later, on Friday, he was thrown out of the Bigg Boss house by the show's security guard.  Earlier, another 'Indiawale' Priyanka Jagga Muse was evicted out of the show due to her behavior towards the housemates.

Tags: baba om, bigg boss, salman khan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Baba Om thrown out of the Bigg Boss house.

Baba Om kicked out of the Bigg Boss house for being creepy

The man has been repeatedly warned for his unacceptable manners but this time he did something unimaginable.
05 Jan 2017 1:37 PM
Shah Rukh Khan to appear inside the Bigg Boss house

On January 20 Shah Rukh Khan to enter the Bigg Boss house!

The superstars recently hosted a popular awards show.
03 Jan 2017 11:39 AM
Screengrab from the show.

Mona Lisa's 'closeness' with Manu on Bigg Boss upsets her beau

During a task, the actress kissed Manu, which soon became the talk of the town.
25 Dec 2016 11:16 AM
Aamir Khan

Dangal: No promotion on Bigg Boss, but special show for Salman Khan

Aamir Khan won’t personally promote Dangal on the sets of Bigg Boss, but plans to host a special screening for friend Salman Khan.
01 Dec 2016 1:46 AM
Aamir Khan with Salman Khan.

No, Aamir Khan will not promote Dangal on Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 10

Aamir will not be going on his good friend Salman Khan's popular show 'Bigg Boss' to promote 'Dangal'.
28 Nov 2016 8:13 PM

Sports Gallery

India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
India have had a great year so far, defeating West Indies, New Zealand and England in Test series, and also making it to the final of the ICC World T20, which was held in the country. Here’s a look at some of the Indian cricketers who did well in 2016. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricketers who shone bright
Deccan Chronicle takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bengaluru FC post a strong message on violence against women

The southerners won their first game 3-0 at the Kanteerava stadium. (Photo: Bengaluru FC/Facebook)
 

Portuguese PM gifts Cristiano Ronaldo jersey to PM Narendra Modi

The jersey was personally signed by Ronaldo. (Photo: Twitter/@PMOIndia)
 

Hyderabad: Remote-controlled kites to be introduced during 'Kite 2017'

Representational image. (Photo: File)
 

Beijing to set up environmental police for pollution

China's state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) headquarters and construction buildings at the Central Business District are shrouded by heavy smog in Beijing. (Photo: AP)
 

China to set up world's highest altitude telescopes in Tibet

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Harbhajan deletes tweet questioning team selection for England ODIs, T20s

Harbhajan Singh was not pleased with the exclusion of Karun Nair from the Indian squad for ODIs, T20s and warm-up games against England. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Television

Around the globes!

Still from Atlanta series

Baba Om kicked out of the Bigg Boss house for being creepy

Baba Om thrown out of the Bigg Boss house.

Popular TV director Wasim Sabir passes away succumbing to brain injury

The director had also sustained injuries to his elbow while shooting for his show, 'Tamannaah'.

Our walkouts on the show aren’t staged: Anu Mallik

Nothing that you see on Indian Idol is ever staged or planned. And nothing will ever be planned because jahan Anu Mallik hoga wahan teleprompter nahi hoga: Anu Mallik

Sandeep Anand plays the tabla in his free time

. Despite his hectic schedules, the actor is said to be taking some time off to learn to play the instrument.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham