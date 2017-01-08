Baba Om threatens to block Bigg Boss finale if not called back

New Delhi: After creating a hullabaloo, self-claimed Godman Om Swami has been finally thrown out of the Bigg Boss house this Friday! But, the story does not end here! Now Swami threatens the makers of the show that he will not allow the finale to happen, if he is not called back.

On Saturday, during the 'Weekend Ka Vaar,' host Salman Khan showed footage of senior journalist Dibang, who is associated with the media panel of Colors and Bigg Boss 10, interviewing Swami Om, after being ousted from the house.

While speaking to the senior journalist, he threatened the makers by saying, "I will wait only for two weeks, if they do not call me back, I won't let grand finale happen."

For the unversed, during the captaincy task this week, Swami threw his urine on co-contestant Bani J and Rohan Mehra and as a result he was immediately put behind the bars by the other contestants. Later, on Friday, he was thrown out of the Bigg Boss house by the show's security guard. Earlier, another 'Indiawale' Priyanka Jagga Muse was evicted out of the show due to her behavior towards the housemates.