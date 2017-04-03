Entertainment, Television

Channel heads give Kapil one month deadline to mend ways post Sunil spat

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 3, 2017, 12:04 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2017, 2:29 pm IST
The actor had hurled abuses and thrown a shoe at his colleague during a flight undetr the influence of alcohol.
Sunil, one of the show's integral members, has since officially boycotted the show.
Mumbai: Kapil Sharma hasn’t been having the best of months, with his very ugly spat with Sunil Grover making headlines. The comedian also reportedly had kept his guests waiting for a few hours, even cancelling on a few of them. The show’s TRP has also been hit severely thanks to all the negative press.

And as per the latest reports, the exasperated channel honchos have given him a strict ultimatum and a a one month deadline to get his act together. The channel heads have asked him to get back the previous members like Sunil and Kiku Sharda, who have been boycotting the show post the ruckus created by Kapil.

And seems like the diktat has worked wonders as Kapil has been seen consciously making an effort to mend his ways.

The comedian shot with Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana and smoothly went about it with sans delays and fussy antics.

“Kapil obliged the crew and Parineeti’s make-up artist with smiling selfies. He also tried to sing ‘Maana Ke Hum‘, Parineeti’s recently launched song. He was goofing around with the duo even after pack-up, with them smearing cake on his face,” BollywoodLife quoted a source as saying.

Earlier, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover reportedly had a big fight during a flight with the team, when an inebriated Kapil allegedly hurled abuses and threw a shoe at Sunil.

Sunil, one of the show's integral members, has since officially boycotted the show.

