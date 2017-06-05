Entertainment, Sandalwood

Avantika Shetty accuses south producer of harassment on film sets

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 5, 2017, 8:31 pm IST
Updated Jun 5, 2017, 8:31 pm IST
She revealed that she had been subjected to harassment by the makers of an upcoming movie, ‘Raju Kannada Medium’.
Avantika Shetty.
 Avantika Shetty.

Mumbai: The Indian entertainment industry has often been plagued by instances of harassment and casting couch. The most recent example to come to light is that of south actress Avantika Shetty.

The actress has sensationally revealed that she had been subjected to harassment by the makers of an upcoming movie, ‘Raju Kannada Medium’.

In an emotional Facebook post, Avantika spoke about her ordeal, and raised concerns over the state of women’s safety in the industry.

Whilt the actress revealed that she had previously had a great experience working in the industry, in films like ‘Rangitaranga,’ producer K Suresh has shattered her ‘illusion of a perfect scenario’.

“I recently read an article with fabricated content provided by Mr Suresh. It ruthlessly maligns my name, making all sorts of baseless allegations and projects my character in poor light, a trait which has remained intact and will remain so all my life. The problem started from the very first schedule of the film when I sensed that it wasn’t my performance the producer and the director were really bothered about. I obviously ignored them and remained totally engrossed in giving my best to the character,” Avantika wrote in her post.

Read her post here:

Tags: avantika shetty
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

