Entertainment, Music

I was approached by all major political parties: Kailash Kher

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PRATYUSH PATRA
Published Jan 28, 2017, 12:50 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2017, 7:10 am IST
Thrilled at being honoured with the Padma Shri, Kailash Kher speaks to us about living a life less ordinary and lending his voice for UP elections.
Kailash Kher
  Kailash Kher

Hello sir, are you there?” asked the official — who had called to inform artist Kailash Kher that he would be receiving the  Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian award — after he received no reply for a while. The singer, quite naturally, had gone speechless. Speaking to us post that, Kailash tells us, “Meri toh bolti hi band ho gayi thi tab. It was an overwhelming moment for me. I later regained my composure and thanked the Government of India for bestowing me with such an honour. I would like to thank my parents, seniors and colleagues from the fraternity and all my well-wishers and fans for their relentless love and support.”

Kher, who hails from Meerut, shifted to Mayur Vihar in Delhi at a very young age and was about 30 years old when he decided to shift to Mumbai to pursue a career in music. Recalling those days, the musician shares, “My struggles in Mumbai were primarily about making a career, whereas, in Delhi, I genuinely struggled with my everyday life. My family was not very supportive of my decision of choosing music as a profession, and my parents never saw how music could help me earn a steady income. And what happens when you don’t have much support (from your family) is your life begins to be plagued by self-doubt.” He continues, “But it was my conviction and sheer self-belief that kept me going. I left for Mumbai with a do-or-die spirit. I didn’t believe in Bollywood music, which in my view, could be easily bought and sold like raddi. I was self-trained and believed in my music, which was academic, spiritual and Sufi in nature. Also, I was both writing lyrics and composing songs. I strongly believed that my music was not just for entertainment but had a greater purpose. Music means life to me and my journey has been that of a tapaswi.”  

Talking about accolades and awards, the Allah ke Bande singer says, “It’s a miracle where I have reached today. I believe all this happened because of all the blessings I received over the years. Accolades and awards poured in from smaller forums at the beginning of my career, then I started getting them at award nights and then honours from several state governments followed. Today, it is a moment of pride as I will be receiving a national level award. To think that I have achieved all this in a mere 11-12 years of career span feels amazing.”

The voice behind several chartbusters isn’t taking many Bollywood project as of now: “I am lending my voice to many songs meant for different  social causes. And most of them, I have sung for free. For the upcoming UP elections, I was approached by all the major political parties. I am taking up these projects; some for emotional reasons and some for professional purposes.”

How does he keep himself relevant in this competitive world? He replies, “For me, competition in a field means nothing as I take my whole life as a long battle. Every soul is unique and my destiny is very different from everyone else’s.” He concludes, “What this honour has done is it has entrusted me with the faith that I need to live my life in a way that it becomes an example for others to follow — a life that can inspire many.”

Tags: kailash kher, padma shri

Sports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kashmir police clear 4 km of snow to rescue stranded pregnant woman

A man checks his vehicle stuck in snow in Tangmarg, northwest of Srinagar (Photo: PTI)
 

Xiaomi Mi 6 Premium with 6GB RAM tipped to feature ceramic body

Xiaomi has already confirmed that it won’t be launching the smartphone at MWC, meaning the company will have a separate event for the Mi 6 launch.
 

Restaurant gives 25% 'seen rat' discount to customer for spotting rodent

The manager said they don't have rodents (Photo: Facebook)
 

WhatsApp lets you track your friends in real-time

Talking about how the feature works, there are ones with privacy implications for WhatsApp users.
 

Couple takes the plunge with first ever undersea wedding in Kerala

They underwent two days of training before the wedding (Photo: YouTube)
 

New Chrome extension designed to troll Donald Trump

President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Music

Teenasai Balamu: Indie mood for music!

Indie musician Teenasai Balamu

I like working with directors who understand my style: Pritam

Pritam Chakraborty

Hyderabad guitarists going solo

Akram Ul Haq

A story of hip-hop, love and betrayal

Neil Brown Jr

Sanaya’s strain!

Sanaya Ardeshir
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham