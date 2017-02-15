Entertainment, Music

The percussionist who drummed up a storm at the Grammys

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DARSHANA RAMDEV
Published Feb 15, 2017, 2:06 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2017, 2:33 am IST
Back home in Boston in the aftermath of the feverish, post-Grammy excitement, Das is inundated with calls from journalists across the world.
Today, Das, widely considered one of the leading table players in the world, is part of Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble which won the 2017 Grammy in the World Music category for the album, Sing Me Home.
  Today, Das, widely considered one of the leading table players in the world, is part of Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble which won the 2017 Grammy in the World Music category for the album, Sing Me Home.

Bengaluru: Sandeep Das was a restive 15-year-old driving to a Pandit Ravi Shankar concert with his guruji, Pt Kishan Maharaj, when he learned, much to his horror, that he would be accompanying both maestros on stage that night. “All Maharaj-da told me was to pack my tablas, I simply assumed he needed a spare,” laughed Das, two days after he won his first Grammy Award.

Back home in Boston in the aftermath of the feverish, post-Grammy excitement, Das is inundated with calls from journalists across the world.

It was the year 1985. And Pt Maharaj announced, almost prophetically, to the audience, that Das would be one of India’s greatest percussionists. “He told me that if he saw fear in my eyes, he would throw a shoe at me! It worked, I can play at Carnegie Hall right now and not worry about a thing!”

Today, Das, widely considered one of the leading table players in the world, is part of Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble which won the 2017 Grammy in the World Music category for the album, Sing Me Home. "I'm very happy to have won the award and even happier because it's an acknowledgment of our culture and music," said Das, on Tuesday evening, speaking to DC on the phone from Boston, where he is based. "I have never diluted what I do. Strong classical tabla is being recognised."

The most important thing, he said, is to "know one thing well and deeply enough." With 12 years of classical training, Das went on to play with the likes of Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and Ustaad Shujat Khan, following his debut with Pandit Ravi Shankar. "Indian musicians today are very keen on forming bands but they don't realise that this depth of knowledge is necessary. It teaches you discipline and respect."

The latter was hard to come by in the Indian classical scene, as maestros jostled one another and swept younger musicians to the side in their rush to find the spotlight. "Tabla players' names are not mentioned, photographs are not carried, we're made to stay in different hotels. I'm not used to the hierarchy. I come from an educated middle class family - you give respect and expect it in return."

Tags: sandeep das
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Lifestyle Gallery

The Salon Du Chocolat held in different cities each year showcases chocolate in fashion, art and cuisine (Photo: Facebook)

Treat your eyes to a chocolaty delight from Brussels this V-day
An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Photoshop artists go berserk over Trump's picture in a bathrobe
The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Rio De Cannaregio lit up iwth boats for annual carnival in Venice
Saturday is the Lantern Festival in China, the final day of the annual celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

China lights up during annual Lantern Festival
It's not just foreign countries that have beautiful college campuses. Our country can boast of many picturesque campuses that will make you want enroll as a student all over again.

Campuses across India that look like a dream
Thaipusam is celebrated in Kuala Lumpur in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan with an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photo: AP)

Kuala Lumpur celebrates Hindu festival of devotion
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Summons on alleged tax evasion: Sania unlikely to appear before authorities

Sania Mirza is reportedly due for payment of Service Tax on the amount of Rs 1 crore she received from the Telangana government after being appointed its 'Brand Ambassador'. (Photo: AFP)
 

Steve Waugh shoots down Sourav Ganguly’s prediction of India-Australia Test series

Steve Waugh criticised the recent trend, where teams tend to do better at home in the longer version of the game. (Photo: AP)
 

Fan killed in shooting outside Rio de Janeiro football stadium

Diego Silva dos Santos was shot on Sunday as rival fans clashed before the match between Botafogo and Rio rival Flamengo. (Photo: AP)
 

Anil Ambani to fly sortie in Rafale at AeroIndia show tomorrow

Anil Ambani, chairman Reliance group.
 

Indian-origin surgeon banned in UK over love letter to patient

Dr Sachiendra Amaragiri was struck off from the UK's medical practitioners' register recently after a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing was told that the 59-year-old was infatuated with a woman he treated for a stomach complaint, known only as Patient A. (Representational Image)
 

Box-office: Jolly LLB 2 beats Raees, Kaabil fair and square on 1st Monday numbers

Akshay's 'Rustom' had clashed with Hrithik's 'Mohenjo Daro' last year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Music

The Grammys’ Hyderabad connect

Abhiman Kaushal

Naik is a ‘Jois’ to listen to!

Chethan Naik and Hemanth Jois

'I have so much love for that boy': Jennifer Lopez on rumoured love Drake

Reports of a romance between Jennifer Lopez and Drake were making the rounds for the past few weeks. (Photos: AP/ AFP)

Tabla player Sandeep Das wins Grammy, Anoushka misses out

Sandeep Das (in red kurta) and other members of the Silk Route Ensemble in the press room. (Photo: AFP)

Late David Bowie wins all 4 awards he was nominated for at Grammys

David Bowie passed away due to cancer on 10 January 2016. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham