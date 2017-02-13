 LIVE !  :  While the Indian spinners will be a threat, Indian pacers – Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar – will be more than handful on the Hyderabad wicket. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Bangladesh Test Day 5: Bangladesh lose Shakib early in Hyderabad
 
Entertainment, Music

David Bowie wins all 4 awards he was nominated for at Grammys

AP
Published Feb 13, 2017, 9:27 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2017, 9:49 am IST
He won three in the pre-telecast, and took home best rock song for 'Blackstar' during the live show.
David Bowie passed away due to cancer on 10 January 2016. (Photo: AP)
 David Bowie passed away due to cancer on 10 January 2016. (Photo: AP)

Los Angeles: In glittery gown, gilded crown and gold choker, a pregnant Beyonce took the Grammy stage Sunday in a lengthy performance of two songs from her critically acclaimed album 'Lemonade.'

She was introduced by her mother and former stylist, Tina Knowles: "Ladies and gentlemen, with my mother's pride, my daughter, Beyonce."

Beyonce sang on top of a long table, even leaning back on a chair while singing 'Love Drought.' She later sang 'Sandcastles' while sitting down, hitting high notes.

She earned a loud applause from the audience at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, including daughter Blue Ivy and husband Jay Z. Earlier, Beyonce won best music video for 'Formation.'

David Bowie, who died last year from cancer, won all four awards he was nominated for. He won three in the pre-telecast, and took home best rock song for 'Blackstar' during the live show.

'Blackstar,' his final album released days after he died, also won best alternative music album, rock performance, and engineered album, non-classical (Bowie is listed as one of the engineers on 'Blackstar.') In the latter category, he beat out Prince, who also died last year.

Adele kicked off the Grammys with a live rendition of her comeback anthem, 'Hello,' which helped her win two early Grammys, and may put her on track to win album, song and record of the year. Other A-list stars like Bruno Mars and Katy Perry will also perform.

Adele's 'Hello' won best pop solo performance and '25' won pop vocal album in the pre-telecast ceremony. In the top three categories, she will go head-to-head with Beyonce.

Chance the Rapper won the first award in the live telecast for best new artist. He also won best rap performance during the pre-show awards.

"Glory be to God. I claimed this victory in the name of the Lord. I want to thank God for my mother and my father who supported me since I was young," Chance the Rapper said onstage.

James Corden, hosting the Grammys for the first time, rapped some of his monologue at the top of the show, namedropping Prince, Rihanna and Drake.

Twenty one pilots won best pop duo/group performance for the hit 'Stressed Out.' They removed their pants when accepting the award in homage to their earlier days when they watched the Grammys at home in their boxers.

In the pre-telecast, Beyonce's younger sister, critical R&B darling Solange, won her first Grammy for best R&B performance (it was her first-ever nomination). Drake, who isn't attending the live show, won best rap song and rap/sung performance for the smash hit, 'Hotline Bling.'

Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop the Feeling!' - which is nominated for an Oscar - won best song written for visual media. His No.1 hit is from the 'Trolls' soundtrack. Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott won two Grammys in the Christian category for the album she recorded with her family. Scott, who has won seven Grammys with Lady A, cried onstage both times when accepting the wins.

"We've been crying since this project started," her father, Lang Scott, said.

Best new artist nominees The Chainsmokers won best dance recording for the pop hit 'Don't Let Me Down,' while album of the year nominee Sturgill Simpson won best country album for 'A Sailor's Guide to Earth.'

The country music rebel thanked his wife, who he said told him to quit his job on the railroad years ago and move to Nashville.

Joey + Rory won best roots gospel album for 'Hymns,' and Rory Feek was emotional onstage as he remembered his wife Joey, who died last year from cancer.

"My wife's dream was to make a hymns album. She didn't have the chance to do it until she'd been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, so she'd sing in hotel rooms while she did chemotherapy and radiation," said Rory, who added that his wife said if they were nominated he had to attend the Grammys. "She got a big smile on her face and she said, 'Remember, if we win, I'll know before you will."

Some actors won Grammys, too: Don Cheadle picked up best compilation soundtrack for visual media for 'Miles Ahead,' where he is credited as a compilation producer, and Carol Burnett won the best spoken word album Grammy.

'The Color Purple' won best musical theater album, giving Jennifer Hudson her second Grammy and earning Tony winner Cynthia Erivo and 'Orange Is the New Black' actress Danielle Brooks their first Grammys.

Beyonce was the overall top nominee with nine. There are few things the pop diva has not conquered, and the Grammy for album of the year is one of them.

For the third time, Beyonce is nominated for the coveted trophy, an award given to few R&B-based performers and only two hip-hop acts in the Grammy's 59-year history.

She was nominated for the top prize in 2010 with 'I Am ... Sasha Fierce' (losing to Taylor Swift) and in 2015 with 'Beyonce' (Beck was the surprise winner). Her 'Lemonade' album is competing Sunday, along with its hit 'Formation' for record and song of the year.

Beyonce has lost record of the year four times, and she's marking her third nomination for song of the year (she won in 2010 with 'Single Ladies').

Beyonce's main competition is Adele, who won album, song and record of the year in 2012 with '21' and 'Rolling In the Deep.' While some critics argued that Beyonce's 'Lemonade' was more artistic and had a stronger impact on culture, Adele's '25' marked her comeback and became a multiplatinum juggernaut, setting a record when it sold over 3 million units in its first week.

Their competition for album of the year aside from Simpson includes Drake's multihit 'Views' and Justin Bieber's redemption album 'Purpose.'

Nominees battling 'Formation' and Hello' for record of the year include Rihanna and Drake's 'Work,' twenty one pilots' 'Stressed Out' and Lukas Graham's '7 Years.'

Song of the year nominees are 'Formation,' 'Hello,' '7 Years,' Mike Posner's 'I Took a Pill in Ibiza' and Bieber's 'Love Yourself,' shared with co-writer Ed Sheeran.

The Chainsmokers, who have dominated the pop charts, will compete with Chance the Rapper, Maren Morris, Anderson .Paak and Kelsea Ballerini for best new artist.

Collaborative performances include Lady Gaga and Metallica, Alicia Keys and Maren Morris, and A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson .Paak. Chance the Rapper will perform with Kirk Franklin, who won two awards, including best gospel album and gospel performance/song for writing 'God Provides' for Tamela Mann.

Tributes for Prince and George Michael will take place, while Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly will honor the Bee Gees and the 40th anniversary of 'Saturday Night Fever.'

Rihanna, Drake and Kanye West are the second-most nominated acts with eight each.

Tags: david bowie, grammys, beyonce

Related Stories

The singer's son Duncan Jones tweeted support for a bid to rehome Bowie, three, earlier this month. (Photo: Twitter)(Photo: Twitter)

Dog named after David Bowie finds new home

He has different colour eyes like his British rock star namesake David Bowie.
23 Jan 2017 7:40 PM
David Bowie died in January 2016 at the age of 69. (Photo: AP)

Bowie artworks fetch $30 million in first round of auction

Auction house Sotheby's held its first of three "Bowie/Collector" sales of art owned by the music icon on Thursday.
12 Nov 2016 11:57 AM
The Mercury Prize was established in 1992 to recognise the top album by a British or Irish artist (Photo: AFP)

Late rock legend David Bowie most likely to win Mercury Prize

Bowie is in the running for "Blackstar," an album infused with jazz and a dark lyricism that foreshadowed his death.
16 Sep 2016 12:40 PM
Justin Bieber (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ justnbieber).

Justin Bieber, Drake & Kanye West to skip Grammys?

According to TMZ.com, Bieber — who has four nominations this year, doesn’t think the awards are relevant or representative of younger artistes.
01 Feb 2017 12:18 AM
She blazed through the singer's era-defining hits including 'Space Oddity', 'Changes', and 'Ziggy Stardust'. Photo: AP

Watch: Lady Gaga dazzles at Grammys with glam David Bowie tribute

Gaga won the longest ovation of the night as she finished the medley with 'Heroes', one of Bowie's best-known songs.
16 Feb 2016 12:00 PM

Nation Gallery

The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
Thousands of youngsters who were on their way to RK beach in Visakhapatnam to take part in a silent protest demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh were detained at various places in the city on Thursday.

Thousands detained ahead of Vizag 'beach protest'
Thousands of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel will be keeping a tight vigil on Republic Day in the national capital tomorrow with special emphasis on neutralising air-borne threats in view of intelligence inputs.

Security stepped up across country ahead of Republic Day
In one of the major railway accidents of the country, Odisha-bound Hirakhand Express derailed on Saturday night in Kuneru of Komarada mandal, Andhra Pradesh, killing 36 and injuring 60. (Photo: PN Murthy)

Andhra's Hirakhand Express derailed killing 39, injuring 60
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman pilot removed after ranting over divorce, Donald Trump

United Airlines confirmed a pilot on a flight from Austin to San Francisco was removed from a plane on Saturday evening. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

LIVE| India vs Bangladesh Test Day 5: Bangladesh lose Shakib early in Hyderabad

While the Indian spinners will be a threat, Indian pacers – Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar – will be more than handful on the Hyderabad wicket. (Photo: AP)
 

Good to have the record out of way: R Ashwin

Playing in his 45th Test match, R Ashwin achieved the feat when he dismissed Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim in the first session of the fourth and penultimate day of the one-off Test. (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian cricket fraternity congratulates blind cricket team for T20 WC triumph

India also won the previous and inaugural edition in 2012. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Australian wicketkeeper gets hit on the head with a bat

Sam Harper was hit on head during a Sheffield Shield match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Watch: Virat Kohli expresses his displeasure with Jadeja in colourful language

Virat Kohli who was not pleased with Jadeja’s lack of awareness, and let the all-rounder have a piece of his mind after this incident. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Music

Connecting with taiko drum beats

Ryutaro Kaneko, Japanese taiko drum player

Legacy comes with pressure and talent: Ustad Raza Ali Khan

On the right note: Ustad Raza Ali Khan

A strong punch in his lyrics!

Mahesh Raghunandan

Lady Gaga to produce wine

Lady Gaga

Charity gets a Viennair

The Trio Viennair - Julia Zulus, Frederick Alvarado and Maria Jauk
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham