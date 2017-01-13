After Bengaluru, David Guetta denied concert permission in Mumbai

His Bengaluru gig had also got cancelled.

Mumbai: David Guetta's concert in Mumbai has officially been cancelled, after much speculation.

Mumbai Police cited absence of mandatory requirements and legal formalities as the reason for the cancellation.

David, who was to perform in Bengaluru on January 12, had to face a similar dilemma, when the Luru gig also got denied permission at the eleventh hour.

“Due to the present law & order situation in Bengaluru following the events that transpired around New Year’s Eve, the authorities have recommended against holding the David Guetta concert scheduled today in the city.

“We at Sunburn tried our very best to make it happen but the authorities understandably are not prepared to take any chances. Hence today’s concert unfortunately stands cancelled,” Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, had said in a statement.

The internationally acclaimed DJ is on a four-city tour in the country. The other two destinations are Hyderabad and Delhi.