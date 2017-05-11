Bieber nonchalantly lip syncs songs in high-profile Mumbai gig, fans unhappy

Justin Bieber during his gig in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai: Justin Bieber charmed Mumbai with his pop star act on May 10 and the humongous crowd did go berserk.

However, not everyone was impressed with his 'live' act.

Reportedly, Justin was merely lip syncing to his popular songs, seen nonchalantly moving around the stage with utter disinterest.

The 23-year-old icon was also seen spitting out gum mid-gig, much to the shock of his fans.

@justinbieber this was the best show of my life #justinbieber #beliebers #jb #justinb A post shared by hazen vinci (@hazenvinci) on May 10, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

#purposetour #justinbieber #oncode #vevo #sonymusic A post shared by Niraj Nimbalkar (@nirajnimbalkar) on May 10, 2017 at 9:16pm PDT

The singer also courted a lot of criticism for his lacklustre stage presence as most didn't rate the gig worth the exorbitant money that had been shelled out for, to procure a ticket to it.

Twitter users didn't spare the 'Sorry' hitmaker, as they lashed out at him with scathing words.

Here are a few of the tweets:

People paid 76K for seeing Justin lip sync to his own songs. Like seriously 🙄 #JustinBieberIndia #JustinBieberIndia pic.twitter.com/80AexaoYok — Aashish Kushwaha (@ParwanaDeewana) May 10, 2017

Dear @justinbieber Lip Sync A Bit Better From Next Time Onwards #JustinBieberInIndia 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Âsif Šhaikh (@iamafhu) May 10, 2017

So Justin Bieber was lip syncing..



Is it too late to say sorry now ? — Nayar (@nowaydudee) May 11, 2017

Is it me that feels like Justin bieber did dubmash for 75000 rupee ticket. (only lip syncing) #JustinBieberIndia — Vipul Kandal (@TheVipulKandal) May 11, 2017

One can't blame the average fan for feeling cheated by this lackadaisical and shoddy show, especially when they've shelled out moolah to the tune of 75,000 rupees.