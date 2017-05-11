Bieber nonchalantly lip syncs songs in high-profile Mumbai gig, fans unhappy

Mumbai: Justin Bieber charmed Mumbai with his pop star act on May 10 and the humongous crowd did go berserk.
However, not everyone was impressed with his 'live' act.
Reportedly, Justin was merely lip syncing to his popular songs, seen nonchalantly moving around the stage with utter disinterest.
The 23-year-old icon was also seen spitting out gum mid-gig, much to the shock of his fans.
The singer also courted a lot of criticism for his lacklustre stage presence as most didn't rate the gig worth the exorbitant money that had been shelled out for, to procure a ticket to it.
Twitter users didn't spare the 'Sorry' hitmaker, as they lashed out at him with scathing words.
Here are a few of the tweets:
People paid 76K for seeing Justin lip sync to his own songs. Like seriously 🙄 #JustinBieberIndia #JustinBieberIndia pic.twitter.com/80AexaoYok— Aashish Kushwaha (@ParwanaDeewana) May 10, 2017
Dear @justinbieber Lip Sync A Bit Better From Next Time Onwards #JustinBieberInIndia 🤦🏼♂️— Âsif Šhaikh (@iamafhu) May 10, 2017
So Justin Bieber was lip syncing..— Nayar (@nowaydudee) May 11, 2017
Is it too late to say sorry now ?
Is it me that feels like Justin bieber did dubmash for 75000 rupee ticket. (only lip syncing) #JustinBieberIndia— Vipul Kandal (@TheVipulKandal) May 11, 2017
One can't blame the average fan for feeling cheated by this lackadaisical and shoddy show, especially when they've shelled out moolah to the tune of 75,000 rupees.