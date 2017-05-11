Entertainment, Music

Bieber nonchalantly lip syncs songs in high-profile Mumbai gig, fans unhappy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 11, 2017, 10:19 am IST
Updated May 11, 2017, 3:34 pm IST
One can't blame the average fan for feeling cheated by this lackadaisically shoddy show.
Justin Bieber during his gig in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Mumbai: Justin Bieber charmed Mumbai with his pop star act on May 10 and the humongous crowd did go berserk.

However, not everyone was impressed with his 'live' act.

Reportedly, Justin was merely lip syncing to his popular songs, seen nonchalantly moving around the stage with utter disinterest.

The 23-year-old icon was also seen spitting out gum mid-gig, much to the shock of his fans.

 

@justinbieber this was the best show of my life #justinbieber #beliebers #jb #justinb

A post shared by hazen vinci (@hazenvinci) on

 

#purposetour #justinbieber #oncode #vevo #sonymusic

A post shared by Niraj Nimbalkar (@nirajnimbalkar) on

The singer also courted a lot of criticism for his lacklustre stage presence as most didn't rate the gig worth the exorbitant money that had been shelled out for, to procure a ticket to it.

Twitter users didn't spare the 'Sorry' hitmaker, as they lashed out at him with scathing words.

Here are a few of the tweets:

One can't blame the average fan for feeling cheated by this lackadaisical and shoddy show, especially when they've shelled out moolah to the tune of 75,000 rupees.

Tags: justin bieber, purpose world tour
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

More From Music

Justin Bieber in India: Everything he did on his debut tour in the country

Justin Bieber.

In pics: Justin Bieber gives an energetic performance at Mumbai concert

Fans went gaga over Justin Bieber during his performance at the Mumbai concet. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

'It's a privilege to be here, I'll be back': Justin Bieber ends Mumbai concert

Justin Bieber during his Mumbai concert.

Justin Bieber treats himself to coffee; plays football with localites

Justin Bieber (Pic: Instagram)

Adnan Sami becomes a father again!

Adnan and Roya
