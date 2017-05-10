Entertainment, Music

Justin Bieber lands in Mumbai, to enthrall fans in maiden India concert today

PTI
Published May 10, 2017, 8:31 am IST
Updated May 10, 2017, 8:41 am IST
The 23-year-old arrived at the Kalina airport at around 1:30 AM in a chartered flight along with his crew.
Justin Bieber at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 Justin Bieber at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai: International pop sensation Justin Bieber arrived here on Wednesday for his maiden concert in India.

The 23-year-old arrived at the Kalina airport at around 1:30 AM in a chartered flight along with his crew.

The singer, who was sporting a pink hoodie, rushed out of the airport, where a group of fans had gathered to welcome him, to a waiting car which took him to his hotel in Lower Parel. He was accompanied by Bollywood star Salman Khan's personal bodyguard Shera.

Justin Bieber lands in Mumbai, to enthrall fans in maiden India concert today

Justin Bieber lands in Mumbai, to enthrall fans in maiden India concert today

His backstage crew, along with his security team, is already stationed in the hotel.

After rocking the stage in Dubai on May 6, the 'Love Yourself' singer is set to perform in Mumbai today.

A rage among the youth, especially teenagers, Bieber is touring to promote his critically-acclaimed album 'Purpose'.

Titled the 'Purpose World Tour', around 45,000 'Beliebers' are expected to be in attendance for the Grammy-winning singer's first-ever show in India at Navi Mumbai's D Y Patil Stadium.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said 500 security personnel along with 25 officers have been deployed to ensure proper security at the stadium, with drone cameras keeping a constant watch.

Apart from local police and the singer's own security detail, Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera has also been roped in to ensure Bieber's safety.

'Harry Potter' actress Elarica Johnson will host the highly-anticipated event.

The opening acts for Bieber's gig include artistes such as DJ Sartek, DJ Zaeden and Norwegian DJ Alan Walker.

The performances will begin at 4 PM with DJ Sartek opening the concert.

Bieber is getting a royal treatment during his India stay. He will be treated to cuisines representing 29 states, people close to the organisers of the tour said.

After the show, Bieber is expected to attend a private yacht party with live karaoke singing.

The 'Cold Water' singer is expected to spend the next two days visiting New Delhi, Jaipur and Agra.

Bieber will be showered with custom-made presents which include an exclusive autographed sarod from Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, a Swarovski crystal-studded jacket by Rohit Bal and an Anamika Khanna-designed floor length chanderi silk jacket for his mother Pattie Mallett.

Bieber embarked on the tour on March 9 last year in Seattle and will close it on September 24 this year in Tokyo.

Tags: justin bieber, purpose tour, mumbai concert, india
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Jäcqueline Fernandez and Justin Bieber.

Jacqueline Fernandez to host a backstage afterparty for Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is all set to perform his maiden gig in Mumbai, at the DY Patil stadium.
09 May 2017 7:57 PM
Justin Bieber. (Photo: AP)

Justin Bieber to bring Mumbai's aerial traffic to a standstill?

The popstar is all set to perform in Mumbai's DY Patil stadium, for the very first time, on May 10.
09 May 2017 2:41 PM
Justin Bieber

Security amped up for Justin Bieber concert

Bieber is set to perform at D Y Patil stadium on May 10 in neighbouring Navi Mumbai and around 45,000 people are expected to attend the show.
09 May 2017 12:15 AM
Justin Bieber (Photo: AFP)

Justin Bieber to appear on Koffee With Karan?

As a part of his Asia leg of the world tour, Bieber will fly to Mumbai on May 10, to perform at D.Y Patil Stadium.
08 May 2017 9:09 AM
Salman Khan, his bodyguard Shera and Justin Bieber.

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera to monitor Justin Bieber's security

In past, Shera's company has handled security of many international artists.
05 May 2017 5:55 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala dress had quite a lot of fans because it was so big photoshop experts go to work and made the funniest versions of the dress. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala dress has been photoshopped into hilarious memes
Media student and photographer Deeksha Rathore takes pictures of people of their current occupation and what they wanted to be as children. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photo series documents how people often give up on their dream jobs
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

My mother started 'Sachin-Sachin' chant, recalls Tendulkar

"My mother (Rajni) started it actually. I used to go play downstairs and to call me back home, mother would call 'Sachin Sachin'," Sachin Tednulkar said when asked when did he first hear the 'Sachin Sachin' chant. (Photo: Sachin Tendulkar Twitter)
 

Shoes, family, hobbies: UK PM May with her husband on first TV interview

With old photographs and reflections on her 'very happy childhood', May's appearance was geared to show another side of a premier who has drawn fire over her staid appearances on the campaign trail. (Photo: AP)
 

Mohammad Amir mulls Test cricket retirement to prolong ODI, T20 career

Mohammad Amir reportedly made it clear in the discussions with his teammates and management that he felt that playing Test cricket required a lot more physical fitness and endurance. (Photo: AFP)
 

Amazon’s touchscreen Echo Show unveiled

You can do video calling with anyone through its front camera Alexa can also show YouTube DIY tutorials for simple tasks like cooking, cleaning or anything from YouTube.
 

Jacqueline Fernandez to host a backstage afterparty for Justin Bieber

Jäcqueline Fernandez and Justin Bieber.
 

Get a sneak peak of the Armadillo UI on Google’s Fuchsia OS

The apps for Fuchsia will run on Google’s Flutter SDK, which can make it possible to make the same set of codes, i.e. apps, run on multiple operating systems. (image: ArsTechnica)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Music

Just in: Bieber to stay at this high end hotel in Mumbai!

Justin Bieber. (Photo: AP)

Justin Bieber to bring Mumbai's aerial traffic to a standstill?

Justin Bieber. (Photo: AP)

Security amped up for Justin Bieber concert

Justin Bieber

Rapping his way to glory

Raftaar performing at Bollyland

Billboard Music Awards: Cher to receive Icon Award, perform to her hit 'Believe'

Cher's 1998 song 'Believe' is among her most popular songs. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham