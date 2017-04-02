Entertainment, Music

Bob Dylan finally collects his Nobel Prize medal, diploma after 6 months

Published Apr 2, 2017, 9:26 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2017, 9:29 am IST
A member of the Swedish Academy confirmed that he collected the diploma and medal ahead of a concert in Stockholm.
Bob Dylan's first album after being awarded the Nobel Prize released on 31 March. (Photo: AFP)
London: Six months after he was announced as the winner of 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature, legendary singer Bob Dylan has finally accepted his prestigious award.

A member of the Swedish Academy confirmed that the iconic singer-songwriter collected the diploma and medal ahead of a concert in Stockholm, reports The Independent.

Academy Member Klas Ostergren said, "It went very well indeed", adding Dylan was "a very nice, kind man".

He further informed that the 75-year-old-singer received the award during a small gathering on Saturday afternoon at a hotel, with just academy members and Dylan's staff present.

The 'Like a Rolling Stone' singer did not mention anything about receiving the Nobel at his concert, after months of discussion on whether he would collect the prize in person.

Earlier, Dylan had declined the invitation to attend the traditional Nobel Prize ceremony in December 2016.

This led one academy member Per Wastberg, to call Dylan "impolite and arrogant."

The first songwriter to receive the prize later sent a thank-you speech that was read aloud during the ceremony in Stockholm, but he didn't choose a person to accept the award in his place.

In the speech, Dylan apologised for not being able to attend the event and expressed surprise over being chosen as a laureate in the league of authors like Ernest Hemingway and Albert Camus.

For the unversed, the Nobel Prize in Literature of was awarded to  Bob Dylan "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition."

Bob Dylan was awarded the Noble Prize in October 2016.

Bob Dylan's first album after Nobel Prize all set to release

The veteran artiste is putting out his third straight album not of his own songwriting but of covers of pop standards.
31 Mar 2017 9:20 AM
Bob Dylan (Photo: AP)

Music icon Bob Dylan to finally accept his Nobel Literature Prize

The famously-reclusive Dylan will only give a lecture required of him in a taped version at a later date.
30 Mar 2017 2:33 AM
He also expressed his huge surprise at receiving the award (Photo: AFP)

Bob Dylan says him winning the Nobel is as likely as him 'standing on the moon'

"I'm sorry I can't be with you in person, but please know that I am most definitely with you in spirit."
12 Dec 2016 11:52 AM
Singer Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan speech invokes Shakespeare

In his speech Dylan cited his literary influences, including "Kipling, Shaw, Thomas Mann, Pearl Buck, Albert Camus."
12 Dec 2016 3:28 AM
Bob Dylan is the first songwriter to win the Nobel prize for literature. (Photo: AP)

Bob Dylan sends speech for Nobel ceremony

Although he will not be participating in the Nobel Week, his speech which will be read at the banquet.
05 Dec 2016 5:30 PM

