search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Movie Reviews

The Greatest Showman movie review: It's a show well done

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MAYUR SANAP
Published Dec 28, 2017, 1:14 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2017, 8:42 pm IST
The story is interesting and the performances are fantastic, but it's the musical numbers that make 'The Greatest Showman' stunning.
It's rare that we get to see wonderfully crafted Hollywood musicals such as 'The Greatest Showman'.
 It's rare that we get to see wonderfully crafted Hollywood musicals such as 'The Greatest Showman'.
Rating:

Director: Michael Gracey

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.

 

After the fantastic ‘Logan’ in the beginning of this year, Hugh Jackman is back in a completely different role and film. As befits an origin story for legendary American entrepreneur P.T. Barnum and his troupe of talented oddballs and outsiders, 'The Greatest Showman' tells an uplifting story in the old fashioned way of musicals.

'The Greatest Showman' is based on the life of P.T. Barnum, specifically in regards to his creation of the 'Barnum & Bailey Circus' dubbed The Greatest Show on Earth. Hugh Jackman plays P.T. Barnum who came from nothing and marries the love of his life, Charity (Michelle Williams). Charity comes from a privileged family, while P.T. Barnum grew up poor. In order to fulfil his promise of giving his wife and two daughters the 'best' life, he opens up a circus spectacle. He finds 'freaks' like Tom Thumb, a bearded lady, the World's Fattest Man, the Irish Giant, the acrobat brother and sister, and many more. The other people he meets in the journey are Jenny Lind (Rebecca Ferguson ), a famous singer and Phillip (Zac Efron), a playwright  who becomes his partner. Everything works wonderfully until Barnum's excessive ambitions and his desperate need for validation make him unable to see the joy and happiness that are already there right in front of him. What happens next forms the rest of the story.

A still from 'The Greatest Showman'.A still from 'The Greatest Showman'.

The debutant director, Michael Gracey, who has directed commercials before, delivers a feature film with sincerity and buoyancy in same good measure. There is a solid cast and they all do fine, particularly Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson. Hugh Jackman plays the title role of Barnum and he is no stranger to singing in the film. Jackman showed his singing abilities in ‘Les Miserables’ (2012), a performance that earned him many accolades. Rebecca Ferguson as popular Swedish singer leaves a solid mark in a small role. Zendaya and Michelle Williams are good. It was amazing to see Zac Efron doing a sober role after a long time. Efron plays his part very well here and it is certainly a right step in the direction to separate him as more than just the goofball in crude comedies. Efron and Jackman are the perfect pair in their duet in the bar as they sing 'The Other Side'.

It's rare that we get to see wonderfully crafted theatrical musicals such as 'The Greatest Showman'. Last year it was 'La La Land'. Songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul took home the Oscar for Original Song with their creation of 'City of Stars' from 'La La Land'. They're back and have written the original music for this film and it really steals the show. The triumphant song 'This is Me' is especially remarkable.

Zac Efron and Zendaya in 'The Greatest Showman'.Zac Efron and Zendaya in 'The Greatest Showman'.

‘The Greatest showman’ is all about entertaining you with bright colours and it's all about making your foot tap, while at the same time celebrating human spirit and diversity which are the things everyone can relate to. On the whole, ‘The Greatest Showman’ is charming, it's uplifting, it makes you smile, and it's a great way to end the year on a high note.

Tags: the greatest showman, hugh jackman
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Jumanji - Welcome to the Jungle movie review: A formulaic fun


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Best budget phones of 2017 under Rs 15,000

Xiaomi unveiled its first phone in 2011, and today it is one of the most valuable start-ups in the world.
 

Cambodian police come home to ‘roost’: Eat 92 birds after busting cockfight

While the raids were welcomed in a country teeming with official corruption, a court order to slaughter all 92 birds set off a flurry of criticism. (Photo: File/Representational)
 

Watch: Salman grooves to his hit song, cuts 3-tier cake at 52nd b'day bash

Screengrabs from the pictures and videos posted on Instagram.
 

Tel Aviv residents build 118-ft tower to honour 8-year-old cancer victim

The multi-coloured 'Omer Tower', named after 8-year-old Lego fan Omer Sayag, was completed using cranes. (Photo: Twitter/GalitPeleg)
 

Video: 7-year-old gets flung out of car in traffic accident

The driver stopped his car and rushed the little boy to the hospital. (Photo: Youtube/CGTN)
 

In pics: Rohit, KL Rahul attend Krunal Pandya-Pankhuri Sharma's Mumbai reception

Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya was the latest to get married, as he tied the knot with girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma here on Wednesday.(Photo: Viral Bhayani / Deccan Chronicle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Jumanji - Welcome to the Jungle movie review: A formulaic fun

'Jumanji: welcome to the Jungle' is a sequel to a movie released 22 years ago that behaves more like a modern remake for today's standards.

Maayavan Movie Review: Kumar’s solid story with a futuristic concept is a major plus

A still from 'Maayavan'.

Sakka Podu Podu Raja movie review: Simbu’s maiden music attempt is good

A still from 'Sakka Podu Podu Raja'.

Velaikkaran Movie Review: A mixed experience

A still from 'Velaikkaran'.

Kodiveeran movie review: Predictable plot with insensible twists

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham