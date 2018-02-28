search on deccanchronicle.com
Raa Raa Movie Review: Disastrous horror comedy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SURESH KAVIRAYANI
Published Feb 28, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Numerous films were released recently and 'Raa Raa' can be added to the list of disasters.
 A still from the movie.
Cast: Srikanth, Nazia, Venu, Chammak Chandra, Ali, Shakalaka Shankar and others

Senior actor Srikanth seems to be trying out all kind of films to stand out in the competition. Once a leading actor, known for his family dramas, Srikanth is now acting for the first time in a horror comedy.  Raa Raa was supposed to be released long back but due to a few problems, it was released last Friday. The director’s name is also not mentioned in the film. Raj Kiran (Srikanth) is a director but his first two films failed miserably. He wants to try his third one but before this, his father passes away and his mother gets hospitalised. The doctor suggests Raj Kiran to do something good to save his mother. So he decides to make a hit film. He chooses a horror story this time and for the script and shooting work, he goes to an old building, along with his team. Interestingly, few ghosts are also staying in the house and they start troubling the team. Whoever enters into that building is not able to come out. So the story is about how this team completes the film.

 

 

Srikanth is one of the senior actors and for the last few years, he was looking for a good break. He tried many in the last few years and now for the first time, has attempted to do a horror comedy. In Tollywood, many horror comedies were released in the last few years. So the actor wished to try out this genre. But without a proper story and direction, how can you make a film. There was no mention about the director. So there are rumours that two people directed this film. The screenplay and editing is also not good. Though there are a few comic scenes, most of the film is loud and horrible. It also tests the audience’ patience-level. Numerous comedians were included in this film but their talent was not properly used. In the second half, there are only a couple of interesting scenes and except this, the entire movie is a big waste.

When it comes to performance, nothing special about Srikant . He has not put any extra effort and it can be declared as one of his worst ones. He should not do this kind of films in future as his role is also not designed properly. There are no serious roles for the female artistes too. Prudhvi and Shakalaka Shankar makes us laugh a bit in the first and second halves.  The dialogues are not properly written and music also is hopeless . Cinematography is just average. Finally, Raa Raa is another routine story with mediocre screenplay. Numerous films were released recently and 'Raa Raa' can be added to the list of disasters. A big disappointment for Srikanth and you can give a complete miss to this film.

