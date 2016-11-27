Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Jayammu Nischayammu Raa movie review: A sincere attempt and a good movie

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SURESH KAVIRAYANI
Published Nov 27, 2016, 1:18 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2016, 1:18 am IST
Jayammu Nischyammu Raa is a good romantic comedy when compared to what we are receiving as moviegoers these days.
A still from the movie Jayammu Nischayammu Raa
 A still from the movie Jayammu Nischayammu Raa
Rating:

Cast: Srinivas Reddy, Poorna, Praveen, Krishna Bhagwan, Ravi Varma and others
Director: Shiva Raj Kanumuri

 

Another comedian, Srinivas Reddy, has now taken up a lead role with Jayammu Nischayammu Raa. Previously, he did have a good role in Geethanjali, but the focus in the women-centric film was all on Anjali. So for Reddy, his latest — directed by first-timer Shiva Raj Kanumuri — is crucial.  Reddy plays the role of Sarva Mangalam, an innocent person who works as a clerk in Kakinada city. Mangalam is originally from Karimnagar. He soon meets Rani (Poorna) who works at a Mee Seva centre next to his office. It’s love at first sight but Sarva is too shy to ask her out. And then emerges the character in full. At work too, his shy nature is made fun of and his boss JC (Ravi Varma) makes full use of Sarva’s gentle demeanour and his employee’s home to hang out with women. Sarva endures all of this because all what he does depends on astrologer’s (Jeeva) advice.

Later, an incident forces a change in the way Sarva sees things and he starts believing in himself rather than superstition. How his life changes for the better forms the plot of the story.   Director Shiva Raj Kanumuri has picked a simple subject to start off his career with. Early on, he says he was inspired by Rachakonda Viswanatha Sastry’s story Alpajeevi but his subject is not a copy. His message is easy to understand — all he wants to tell the viewer is how harmful superstitions can be. There are a few “lifts” though. The romantic track between Srinivas Reddy and Poorna comes from the old Hindi flick, Chhoti Si Baat. Besides that tiny spot, one will notice that the narration takes too long and it’s a while before Kanumuri makes his point. The first half drags but the film picks momentum once it enters the second half. Except for a few quirks, the director has done a neat job.  

Kanumuri also relies a lot on humour and has created some characters specifically for that purpose. Which brings us to the fantastic acting by Srinivas Reddy. He carries the movie on his shoulders. Except for his Telangana accent, everything else is perfect. Poorna meanwhile, is perfect as Rani and Praveen, Posani and Krishna Bhagwan bring up the rest of the squad with their humour. Ravi Varma once again proves he’s terrific as the bad guy. The cinematography good too with Kakinada shown in full cinematic brilliance. Overall then, despite a dragging first half (it can use a 20-minute trim) Jayammu Nischyammu Raa is a good romantic comedy when compared to what we are receiving as moviegoers these days. It’s definitely recommended.

Tags: jayammu nischayammu raa, srinivas reddy, poorna

Lifestyle Gallery

Photographer Adrian Sommeling uses his incredible photo manipulation skills to bring the fantasy world in his mind to life. His son often plays a central character in these imaginative scenes. (Photo: Instagram/ @adrian_sommeling)

Digital artist photoshops son into surreal scenarios
Santa Claus, giant cartoon balloons and whimsical floats were protected by sand-filled dump trucks and bomb-sniffing dogs as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wound its way through the streets of Manhattan under heavy security. (Photo: AP)

Revellers flock to the Thanksgiving Parade 2016 in New York
Christmas markets are street market linked to the celebration of Christmas during the four weeks of Advent. One such market has already opened to visitors in Germany. (Photo: AP)

Visitors get in the festive spirit at Germany's Christmas market
Six major traditional festivals of Japan's northeastern region of Tohoku were showcased to Tokyoites and tourists during the new two-day Shintora festival. (Photo: AP)

Locals and tourists revel at Tokyo's Shintora festival
The holiday marks the end of the forty day mourning period after the anniversary of the 7th century martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad's grandson (Photo: AP)

Millions walk from Najaf to Karbala in Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrimage
The Boudhanath Stupa was purified after being damaged in the 2015 earthquake, and will open for public on Nov. 22nd (Photo: AP)

Boudhanath Stupa in Nepal unveiled after restoration
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Big B, Varun, Raveena pay tribute to 26/11 victims and martyrs on anniversary

The then ATS chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte and Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attack.
 

Box office: Alia Bhatt-Shah Rukh’s Dear Zindagi takes a good opening on day one

A still from 'Dear Zindagi'.
 

Video: Smriti Irani pays Rs 100 to cobbler for getting slippers repaired

Union minister Smriti Irani getting her slippers repaired (Photo: Twitter)
 

Exclusive! Is Sana Khan dating her Wajah Tum Ho director Vishal Pandya?

'Wajah Tum Ho' is all set to relase on December 2.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli sledges Ben Stokes during Mohali Test

Kohli’s aggressive style of cricket has helped India gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series against England. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Snapped: Anushka Sharma spends time with Virat Kohli in Chandigarh before match

The picture shared on Twitter by @VirushkaWorld and the picture of Anushka while leaving for Chandigarh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Kanla Kaasa Kaattappa movie review: Not without its flaws

A still from the film.

Kavalai Vendam movie review: Barely works thanks to inconsistent screenplay

Abhinandhan’s glossy camera work needs special mention.

Dear Zindagi movie review: Much ado about nothing

Still from the film

Dear Zindagi movie review: A girl, a wizard, a lost cause

Still from the movie Dear Zindagi

Moh Maya Money movie review: A moral tale with a sharp sting

Still from Moh Maya Money
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham