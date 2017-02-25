 LIVE !  :  Steve Smith led from the front to put Australia in the driver’s seat in the first Test against India in Pune. (Photo: AP) Live| India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3: Australia all out for 285
 
Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Yaman movie review: Decent political drama that only works in parts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUPAMA SUBRAMANIAN
Published Feb 25, 2017, 10:57 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2017, 10:58 am IST
The movie moves at a slow pace and an urgent trimming is needed.
Still from the film
 Still from the film
Rating:

Director: Jeeva Shankar

Cast: Vijay Antony, Miya George, Thiagarajan, Arul D Shankar

The film opens in the 80s with Arivudai Nambi’s (Vijay Antony) wife Akalya (Shilpa) giving birth to a male baby. The couple had an inter-caste marriage much against the wishes of their families. The same day Nambi is killed by his brother-in-law Kathiresan (Muthukumar) and his relative Thangapandian (Arul D Shankar). Akalya consumes poison and dies. The newborn is given a name Tamizharasan and a nickname Yaman as both his parents are deceased soon after his birth.

Cut to present, Tamizharasan (Vijay Antony) is a grownup youth who is calculative and nurtures political ambition. He goes to jail in place of someone else, as the culprit is ready to pay him hefty money. He needed money to pay for his grandfather’s (Sangili Murugan) operation. It is in the jail he encounters his first political associate Manimaran (Marimuthu) and from there on he gets entangled in a political web.  How he uses the opportunities to his favor to climb up the ladder and realises his political ambition in a manipulative way forms the rest. There’s also a functional romantic angle with an actress Anjana (Miya George).

It could be agreed that Vijay Antony has played to his strength and has given a good performance. From nobody to somebody in politics, his rise has been brought out well. Ace Thiagarajan as Karunakaran, the manipulative mastermind in politics has given a laudable performance and proves his versatility. Others like Arul D Shankar, the ever-dependable veteran Charlie, Swaminathan and Sangili Murugan are aptly cast and score well. Miya George is just about adequate. Though the dialogues were sharp and relevant in the current political climate, the screenplay does not offer anything new. Logic goes for a toss, as it is unlikely that a common man takes on a powerful ruling party minister and triumphs in all his endeavors. And why Tamizharasan turns wicked and vengeful is not clearly portrayed.

Though the BGM goes well with the mood of the film, Antony’s songs are a big downer. Jeeva Shankar’s cinematography is decent. The movie moves at a slow pace and an urgent trimming is needed. It is a clear attempt of Jeeva Shankar to project Vijay Antony as a mass hero, but the film works only in parts.

Tags: yaman

Related Stories

Miya George

Miya plays an actress in Yaman

She talks about her role and her aspirations in life.
20 Feb 2017 12:24 AM
Thiagarajan

Thiagarajan as a political mastermind in Yaman

Though acting offers have been pouring in, Thiagarajan says he is not keen unless the film demands him for the character.
23 Feb 2017 12:25 AM

Nation Gallery

Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
Thousands of youngsters who were on their way to RK beach in Visakhapatnam to take part in a silent protest demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh were detained at various places in the city on Thursday.

Thousands detained ahead of Vizag 'beach protest'
Thousands of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel will be keeping a tight vigil on Republic Day in the national capital tomorrow with special emphasis on neutralising air-borne threats in view of intelligence inputs.

Security stepped up across country ahead of Republic Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Recep Erdogan biopic to hit screens ahead of referendum

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo: AP)
 

Live| India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3: Australia all out for 285

Steve Smith led from the front to put Australia in the driver’s seat in the first Test against India in Pune. (Photo: AP)
 

Labourers in Haryana to get breakfast for Rs 5, full meal for Rs 10

Representational image (Photo: PTI)
 

Focus on certification rather than censoring: Jha on Lipstick Under My Burkha row

Prakash Jha
 

Watch: Crowd refuses to give back ball after Mitchell Marsh six

Virat Kohli reacts on day 2 of the first Test against Australia in Pune. (Photo: AP)
 

Sachin Tendulkar's sleepless night after scoring first 200 in ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar with a copy of his autobiography. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Machine music review: Youthful and peppy with the perfect chartbuster recipe

Screengrab from the trailer.

Rangoon movie review: A war story or a love story?

Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut in 'Rangoon.'

Hebbuli movie review: Kicchas's surgical strike for his generic fans

A still from 'Hebbuli.'

Lion movie review: A roaring story of self-discovery

Apart from an inspiring true story, the film’s modest yet captivating cinematography is a visual delight. (Photo: Scene from the film)

Pagadi Aattam movie review: A one time watch for Rahman's cop act

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham