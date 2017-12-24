MCA - Middle Class Abbayi movie review: It’s a routine film for Nani

Cast: Nani, Sai Pallavi, Bhumika, Naresh, Rajeev Kanakala, Priyadarshi.

Director: Venu Sriram

Nani has had seven hits at the box office. WIll his Venu Sriram-directed MCA: Middle Class Abbayi maintain the record? Nani (Nani) feels a gap developing after his brother Rajeev (Rajeev Kanakala) marries Jyothi (Bhumika). Angry with Jyothi for separating the brothers, Nani decides to stay at his uncle’s place. Rajeev has to stay in Delhi on work and Jyothi, a strict RTA officer, is transferred to Warangal. So Nani is tasked with accompanying his vadina to Warangal, where local goon Siva (Vijay Varma), who runs illegal buses, threatens to kill her in 10 days. Sriram starts well with fun elements, the bonding of the brothers, the romance between Nani and Sai Pallavi and Nani working as a domestic help in Jyothi’s house in Warangal. Even Vijay Varma’s introduction and his encounter with Bhumika are interesting. From there, the second half falls flat. Nani is a veteran with such roles, and MCA is a cakewalk.

He is on screen from the beginning to the end, and is, well, Nani. Bhumika pulls off the other prominent role very well in her comeback film. Her face-offs with the bad guy come out nicely. Sai Pallavi charms with her presence and the romance between her and Nani is played well. Vijay Varma of Pink fame, making his debut in Telugu, is just average and suffers from his role not being etched out. Rajeev Kanakala, Senior Naresh and Priyadarshi are good in support roles.

Sameer’s photography is the highlight of the film, capturing Warangal and nearby locations. Music by Devi Sri Prasad is just average and a couple of songs are catchy. The dialogues are entertaining. If Nani’s run of success is broken by MCA, it can only do good for him. Else, he may continue with similar roles.