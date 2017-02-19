Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Hidden Figures movie review: We all pee the same colour

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SURAJ PRASAD
Published Feb 19, 2017, 1:48 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2017, 1:48 am IST
It is a very close approximation of the three lives in the space and time that cinema as a medium works with.
A still from the movie Hidden Figures
 A still from the movie Hidden Figures
Rating:

Cast: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae, Kevin Costner
Director: Theodore Melfi

 

History is perceived in flashpoints, a string of victories or failures, which help us to construct a linear narrative to this day, to feel safe and to belong to a particular side of the story. Factual history does not seem to allow an entry point for the observer and therefore it becomes an exercise devoid of compassion and empathy. Hidden Figures is, on the contrary, a compassionate, empathetic and nuanced version of the recent American history. Every moment in this film is like a frame in an exhibition, frames that let us see the art, but also the canvas, the mediums, the textures and the smudges. In the first five minutes of the film our protagonists — three black women — are stranded on a highway because of the car breakdown. The policeman who approaches them cannot believe the fact that these black women work at Nasa. In that moment alone, through the disbelief of the policeman, century’s worth of history is narrated.

The world was really black and white in those days, not just in the photographic medium. While the film has brief interludes of the civil rights movement, it does not belong on the streets, it belongs inside. It is the inside of institutions, parks, and churches and inside people where the revolution is really taking shape. What we see on the street is just a symptom. Behind closed doors, in the hallways and in the recesses where coffee too becomes black and white one wonders how they lived through it, not just the oppressed, but the oppressor too. Octavia Spencer who plays Dorothy Vaughn, a computer at Nasa is the true spirit of rebellion. She enters a library and steals a book from the white section, because she cannot find the book she needs in the coloured section. She does this with her kids who need an explanation about why she stole it. It was a book about FORTRAN, the computer language she wants to learn so she does not loose her job as the computer, now that the real computer is there.

Janelle Monae who plays Mary Jackson files a petition, pleads her case and wins the right to attend classes at the night school for an advanced degree simply to apply for the engineer’s position, while the people she works with are already looking up to her. In this fight there is no visible enemy so whom do you scream on? Taraji P. Henson plays Katherine, a widow with three children, she is one of the best minds at Nasa, but she isn’t fighting for glory, she is just trying to make ends meet, while figuring out some of the most complicated mathematics and assuring on the go-no-go protocols. There seems to be no other way the film could have been made, no other way the story could have been told to evoke a better response. It is not designed to give you a feeling of euphoria in the end with a crescendo, it is not meant to evoke joy. It is a very close approximation of the three lives in the space and time that cinema as a medium works with. If there is one thing that I take away from this film, it is the spirit of living, of survival, of breathing because it is important.

The writer is founder, Lightcube Film Society

Tags: hidden figures, taraji p. henson, octavia spencer

Sports Gallery

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'I love Salman': Pak actress Saba issues clarifiaction on video mocking B'wood stars

The actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Irrfan Khan in 'Hindi Medium'.
 

India's only live volcano active again: National Institute of Oceanography

India's only live volcano in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has once again started spewing ash. (Representational Image)
 

Kamal Haasan mocks TN trust vote, asks people to approach Governor

The actor tweeted mocking the turn of events, projecting it as an insult to the democracy.
 

Virat Kohli pips MS Dhoni, 2nd only to Shah Rukh Khan in terms of brand value

Virat Kohli is ranked number 2 in the list of Indian celebrities with the highest brand value and is trailing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. MS Dhoni is placed on the ninth spot. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Sania Mirza critical of media's approach to her tax notice

Sania Mirza hit out at the media for giving her tax-evasion notice a lot of coverage. (Photo: AFP)
 

Did Apple finally wipe out BlackBerry?

The Canada-based company has rounded to zero per cent share among smartphone operating systems after shipping of 207,000 smartphones last quarter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Pagadi Aattam movie review: A one time watch for Rahman's cop act

A still from the film.

Kadhal Kan Kattudhe movie review: Cool and breezy film worth a watch

A still from the film.

Rum movie review: Neither spooky nor a full-fledged entertainer

A still from the film.

Ennodu Vilayadu movie review: Doesn't live up to expectations

A still from the film.

Running Shaadi movie review: A laugh riot to not be missed

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham