Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Eeda movie review: Love in the time of hartal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ELIZABETH THOMAS
Published Jan 7, 2018, 12:16 am IST
Updated Jan 7, 2018, 12:16 am IST
Eeda discusses the politics in Kannur — enmity between two parties and the hardcore supporters, the political murders and how martyrs are made.
Eeda movie poster
Rating:

Eeda
(U) 150 min
Cast: Shane Nigam, Nimisha Sajayan, Alencier, Sujith Shankar, Manikandan, Surabhi Lakshmi
Director: B. Ajithkumar

The movie begins in Kannur on a hartal day. Aiswarya (Nimisha), who comes from Mysuru, has no clue how she will reach home with all her luggage. Her co-traveller, a middle-aged man, asks Anand (Shane), whom he knows, if Anand could drop Aiswarya. He agrees, she mounts on his bike and thus begins their journey. The rest of the movie unfolds with their journey in Mysuru, where Anand also works, and a politically turbulent Kannur. The families of the lead characters belong to two rival parties, making their journey even more difficult.

 

Eeda discusses the politics in Kannur — enmity between two parties and the hardcore supporters, the political murders and how martyrs are made. Also, the movie sends a positive message that political violence gives us nothing but loss. One factor that binds the lovers is their apolitical attitude. They know the consequences that await them, but are fearless, especially the female lead, a strong-willed woman.

Eeda follows a realistic approach, even in the appearance of characters. The actors wear less or no makeup. The exception is a few political sequences where melodrama creeps in.

The first half develops mostly in Mysuru, where Anand and Aiswarya’s love flourishes. They date without any fear and, like most millennial lovers, Messenger and WhatsApp come to their aid. Characteristics of modern love like the hesitation to send a friend request on Facebook, the nail-biting wait after sending it, typing and retyping messages, are all captured beautifully. Only thing is that your eyes should be glued to the screen, else you would miss the link.

The plot moves to Kannur in the second half and the movie gets a pace. The cuteness of love fades as violence sneaks in. The lovers are dragged into it, making the plot a little active compared to the first half. The violence part is not so scary. There is bloodshed, but it is portrayed without much chaos.

Regarding the performance, Shane is still the fragile-looking boy next door, but has done a neat job. He may try something else in his next venture. Nimisha has given her best as Aiswarya. The songs and background score are not so alluring. And, the story flows slowly; the sluggishness distract the viewer at certain points. As in the beginning, the movie ends on a hartal day in Kannur and leaves an open ending.

