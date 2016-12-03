Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Underworld - Blood Wars movie review: Putting Twilight to shame

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUMEET KAUR
Published Dec 3, 2016, 1:18 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2016, 1:24 am IST
Underworld: Blood Wars is a headache-inducing experience which can, at best, yield bad puns about it being a bloody ordeal.
A still from the movie Underworld: Blood Wars
 A still from the movie Underworld: Blood Wars
Rating:

Cast: Kate Beckinsale, Theo James, Tobias Menzies, Lara Pulver
Director: Anna Foerster

 

To say that there is a dearth of solid, original narratives in franchises is an understatement. Nearly all of them seem to be derivatives of each other, pointlessly stretched beyond one’s threshold. Some films, such as Spider-Man can be tolerated; others, such as Transformers, is a shameful waste of resources. The fifth instalment in the Underworld series is in league with the latter. Underworld: Blood Wars is a headache-inducing experience which can, at best, yield bad puns about it being a bloody ordeal. Picking up where it left off in Underworld: Awakening (2012), Selene (Kate Beckinsale) and her daughter are being sought for their Vampire-Corvinus Hybrid strain.

She must hide her daughter in order to protect her from the Lycans and Vampires who are thirsty for their Hybrid blood as it will give them unbridled strength and immortality. With the help of David (Theo James) and his father Thomas (Charles Dance), she has to end the war between the two species that has been waging for centuries. Above everything, she has to fight for her life, which is in mortal danger, thanks to Marius (Tobias Menzies), a Lycan leader, and Semira (Lara Pulver), a renegade Vampire who aims to thwart the old counsel and instate her own rule. Meanwhile, there is another crisis amongst the Elders, for David discovers the truth about his lineage which can lead to a massive shift of power.

“This is a movie so paltry in its characters and shallow in its story that the war seems to exist primarily to provide graphic visuals,” wrote Roger Eberts on the first Underworld film in 2003. It is astounding how even this no longer holds true 13 years later. The perennial staple of the previous films — blue-black cinematography — is still present, and is far from helped by 3D. Visual darkness is merely a stand-in for thematic one. The action sequences and special effects are neither new nor spectacular. In spite of all the violence and gore that this film has to offer, such as people getting stabbed through their eyes and mouths, or spines getting ripped off in a single motion, results in more or less the same shock and awe that Selene feels upon getting beaten, shot at, stabbed and hurled across rooms and open landscapes alike — zero f***s given.

The only interesting aspect, if it can be called one, is the way in which a medieval concept of vampires and werewolves is grounded in the contemporary age, without compromising on the medieval-ness of the premise — Gothic architecture gives way to high-end technology; vampires make use of security cameras; curtains are drawn electronically; precision bullets are fired to let beams of light enter the room, which is fatal to the vampires; and yet, there is sword-fighting. Beckinsale looks slick as she kicks ass. Theo James’ character, David, Selene’s protégé and ally, has a somewhat fleshed out backstory, even if it has been done to death previously.

Lara Pulver, as the female antagonist, shows the same spark that she did as Irene Adler in Sherlock.  One wishes there was more of her, but that would also mean more of this film or franchise. I am wary of films which, from the moment of their inception, come with a disclaimer of being “mere” entertainers that should be viewed after leaving one’s brains behind, that can be enjoyed if one walks into the theatre knowing that one must not expect much out of it. How does that work, really? The Twilight Saga had more depth. (Yes, you read that right.)

The writer is programmer, Lightcube Film Society

Tags: underworld: blood wars, kate beckinsale, lara pulver

Nation Gallery

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar commissioned ‘INS Chennai’, the third indigenously designed guided missile destroyer in the Kolkata class, here on Monday.

INS Chennai commissioned, largest-ever warship to be built in India
At least 96 passengers were killed and over 226 injured - 76 of them seriously - when 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express derailed near Pukhraya in Kanpur dehat district in the wee hours on Sunday.

Patna-Indore Express derails in Kanpur, scores killed
Long queues were noticed outside cash deposit machine counters, ATMs and petrol pumps across various cities in the entire nation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the bold step against black money and corruption by banning existing 500 and 1000 rupee notes beginning November 9.

Long queues at ATMs after Rs 500, Rs 1000 notes ban
British Prime Minister Theresa May and her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, held wide-ranging talks Monday aimed at deepening ties between their countries and boosting trade and investment as the U.K. gets set to leave the European Union. (Photo: Agencies)

Theresa May lays groundwork for post-Brexit India trade deal
Air pollution is said to have reached alarming levels in both Delhi and Gurgaon, with the cities recording the worst level of smog in 17 years.

'Smoky' future for our children? Pollution chokes Delhi, Gurgaon
The Prime Minister, who is on a visit to Chhattisgarh on the state's foundation day, inaugurated the Jungle Safari park. (Photo: Twitter/PIB)

For the first time, Narendra Modi behind the camera
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No more 'Melania Trump' underwear or honey for Slovenians

Presidential-elect candidate Donald Trump kisses his wife Melania Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Not capable or knowledgeable enough to become Indian President: Amitabh Bachchan

He also said that he found it difficult take a stand on various issues.
 

‘Clown man’ of Aleppo who entertained traumatised children dies in air strike

This undated photo courtesy of Ahmad al-Khatib, a media activist in Aleppo, shows Syrian social worker Anas al-Basha, 24, dressed as a clown, while posing for a photograph in Aleppo, Syria. (Photo: AP)
 

Rakesh Roshan to release Hrithik's Kaabil a day before Shah Rukh Khan's Raees

'Kaabil,' helmed by Sanjay Gupta, also stars Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy.
 

‘False is good’: 18-year-old Macedonian shows how fake news is done

Stories from USA Daily News 24, a fake news site registered in Veles, Macedonia. (Photo: AP)
 

'Not my image': Designer Tom Ford refuses to dress Melania Trump

Designer Sophie Theallat wrote an open letter last month urging colleagues not to dress Melania Trump. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Kahaani 2 movie review: Not a mother of all stories

The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Jugal Hansraj alongside Vidya.

Madha Mathu Manasi movie review: A view to a ‘kill’joy

Still from movie Madha Mathu Manasi

Ilami movie review: Worth a watch despite of flaws

A still from the film.

Kanla Kaasa Kaattappa movie review: Not without its flaws

A still from the film.

Kavalai Vendam movie review: Barely works thanks to inconsistent screenplay

Abhinandhan’s glossy camera work needs special mention.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham