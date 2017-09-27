Entertainment, Mollywood

Kerala HC once again denies Dileep bail in actress abduction case

PTI
Published Sep 27, 2017, 8:23 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2017, 8:23 pm IST
Four bail pleas filed by Dileep were earlier rejected, twice each in a magistrate court at Angamaly and the high court.
Mumbai: The Kerala High Court today reserved its orders on a fresh bail plea filed by Malayalam actor Dileep arrested in connection with the alleged abduction and assault of a South Indian film actress here in February.

Justice Sunil Thomas concluded the hearing on the third bail application filed by the actor before the court.

Opposing the bail application, the prosecution today reiterated their earlier contention that if bail was granted to Dileep, an influential figure, it would adversely affect the investigation.

However, the counsel for Dileep claimed that the actor was entitled to bail as no evidence was available against him.

Dileep has been lodged in the Aluva sub-jail ever since his arrest in the case on July 10.

The police have claimed that the conspiracy to abduct and assault the actress in a moving car and film the act was hatched by Dileep.

Six persons, including prime accused 'Pulsar' Suni, were arrested in connection with the actress abduction case.

The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on February 17 night and later escaped in a busy area.

