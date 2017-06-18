Ker tourism ad film A Reading Room With a View bags award

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Tourism advertisement film 'A Reading Room With a View' on the cultural diversity of Kerala, was awarded the best film in 60 Sec+ category at the prestigious Kyoorius Awards.

The awards were organised in association with D&AD London, one of the most sought after creative communities in the world, a press release said.

Directed by renowned cinematographer Sameer Thahir, the film was created as a promotional tool for Kochi Muziris Biennale, India s biggest contemporary art expo.

'A Reading Room With a View' is the only film nominated from South India.

The Kyoorius-D&AD jury featured an internationally acclaimed panel including stalwarts like Chris Baylis, Gigi Lee, Josy Paul and Raj Kamble among others.

The state government recognises Kochi Muziris Biennale as Kerala s biggest crowd puller that lures art and culture enthusiasts across the globe and was determined to conserve the valuable cultural diversity and communal harmony that makes Kerala, Tourism minister, Kadakampalli Surendran, said.

"The film is the perfect depiction of what Kerala wants to convey to rest of the world regarding its social well being", he added.

The film is considered as the beginning of Kerala s strategic move in positioning the state as an art and cultural hub, hence, linking it with a host of festivals across a spectrum of arts.