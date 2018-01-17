search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Debutant pacer Lungi Ngidi delivered the Proteas two major breakthroughs on Day 4. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 5: India 5 down as Pujara, Parthiv depart
 
Entertainment, Mollywood

Malayalam actor Sidhu R Pillai found dead in Goa, Dulquer Salmaan mourns his death

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 17, 2018, 10:09 am IST
Updated Jan 17, 2018, 10:52 am IST
Unconfirmed reports claim that the 27-year-old drowned in the sea on a beach after reaching Goa on January 12.
Sidhu R Pillai and Dulquer Salmaan both made their debuts with 'Second Show.'
 Sidhu R Pillai and Dulquer Salmaan both made their debuts with 'Second Show.'

Mumbai: Sidhu R Pillai, who played the villain opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the Malayalam film ‘Second Show’, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Goa.

Unconfirmed reports claim that the 27-year-old drowned in the sea on a beach after reaching Goa on January 12.

 

His mother is said to have identified his body on Monday evening.

Dulquer Salmaan took to Twitter to express his grief about the tragic death and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Sidhu’s father PKR Pillai is also a known face in the industry, having produced films like ‘Chithram’, ‘Vandanam’ and ‘Amrutham Gamaya’, among others under the banner of Shirdi Sai Creations.

Sidhu’s last rites will be conducted at his residence in Thrissur, Kerala.

Tags: dulquer salmaan, sidhu r pillai, second show
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Dulquer Salmaan and Gregory Jacob croon for Kalyanam
Abhishek Bachchan replaces Dulquer Salmaan, to romance Taapsee Pannu in Manmarziyan?
Dulquer could star alongside Vicky and Taapsee in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan
Dulquer Slamaan starts new project?
Dulquer-Ritu’s Tamil film gets a title


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Drinking tea can put you in a good mood: Study

Tea can put you in a good mood and make you more creative. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Treatment injected into ear could restore hearing, researchers claim

Treatment injected into ear could restore hearing. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man trying to stop sneeze by holding his nose blasts hole through back of throat

According to doctors who wrote in the journal BMJ Case Reports the outcome could have been far worse – the explosive internal forces caused by holding his nose while sneezing could kill him
 

Couple with red rash on backsides discover it’s worms burrowing into skin

Doctors diagnosed the pair with cutaneous larva migrans, a parasitic skin infection caused by hookworm larvae. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Done with pitch complains, South Africa eye India Test series win: Dean Elgar

"It's a little disappointing to have a wicket of this nature because it's not what we would choose to play a subcontinental side on, but so be it, we are done complaining about it. We just need to crack on and try and win a Test," said Dean Elgar. (Photo: AP)
 

Drama in BCCI over India vs Afghanistan Test date; here’s what happened

BCCI acting president CK Khanna, treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry, senior member and IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla were kept in dark about the date of the India versus Afghanistan Test. (Photo: BCCI / PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mollywood

Here's how Druvan would have almost given up on his role of Queen

A still from 'Queen'.

Malayalam actress abduction: Cops question theatre owner

Pulsar Suni.

Kerala actress abduction case: Dileep brought to Thrissur for evidence collection

Actor Dileep being brought to Abad Plaza Hotel on MG Road in Kochi on Wednesday evening as part of evidence collection in the actor abduction and assault case. (Photo: SUNOJ NINAN MATHEW)

Malayalam actress abduction: Judicial magistrate to consider Dileep's bail plea

Dileep is all set to become second accused in the high-profile case.

Asked to remove scene featuring cow: Malayalam actor-director Salim Kumar

Poster of Salim Kumar's 'Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam' starring Jayaram.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham