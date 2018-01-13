Asked to remove scene featuring cow: Malayalam actor-director Salim Kumar

Kochi: National award-winning actor Salim Kumar on Friday said he had to remove a scene featuring a cow from his newly-released Malayalam movie following a censor board suggestion.

Kumar told Malayalam news portals here that he removed a "natural scene" featuring cow from the movie titled 'Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam', after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked him to cut it.

Directed and written by Salim Kumar himself, the movie was released on Friday.

It also features actor Jayaram, Anusree and Sreenivasan.

Kumar said that he did not initiate a legal action as the removal of that particular scene did not affect the movie.

A legal action would have delayed the release of the movie, he said.

Kumar had won the National Award in the Best Actor category for his performance in 'Adaminte Makan Abu' in 2010.