Entertainment, Mollywood

Malayalam actress abduction: Sreenivasan’s house ‘blackened’ with oil

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 11, 2017, 12:58 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2017, 1:01 am IST
Actor-producer supported Dileep, slammed ‘murder politics’ in Kannur.
The black-oil poured on the house of actor Sreenivasan in Koothuparambu.
KANNUR: Close on the heels of actor Sreenivasan’s remarks supporting Dileep in the actor abduction case, his house at Kuthuparambu witnessed a ‘black-oil protest’ in the wee hours of Sunday.  Unidentified miscreants poured black oil on the gate and walls of the house at Pookod along the Thalasserry-Kuthu-parambu road.  No one lives in the house, ‘Vineeth’, in the name of actor’s son, Vineeth Sreenivasan. It was not clear what triggered the protest. Apart from defending Dileep, he had recently lashed out at the murder politics in Kannur in many venues.

Kathirur police inspected the spot and the SHO said that they did not get any complaint. Sreenivasan ridiculed the incident saying that the persons behind the act could have completely ‘blackened’ the house so that he could save painting it. “They can ‘paint’ the house of Ganesh Kumar also who had supported Dileep,” he said. The actor clarified that he had not supported Dileep, but said that as a person knowing the jailed actor for long he could not have committed the heinous crime.

Tags: sreenivasan, actor dileep, kerala actor molestation
Location: India, Kerala




