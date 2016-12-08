Entertainment, Mollywood

Parents chose Dileep as groom, we were just best friends: Kavya Madhavan

She credited her well-wishing fans, who longed for the two to unite, for the fullfilment of the marriage.
She maintained that the twosome never succumbed to the pressure of incessant gossip mongering, some even going to the extent of blaming the much loved actor’s divorce with the equally promiment actress, Manju Warrier.
Mumbai: In her first media interaction post her marriage with actor Dileep, actress Kavya Madhavan has revealed that the liaison was planned just a week prior to the actual wedding.

In an interview with Star and Style magazine, she credited her well-wishing fans, who longed for the two to unite, for the fullfilment of the marriage.

“Just a week before, his relatives approached my parents with the proposal. They checked our horoscopes and it matched, she was quoted as saying.

She also revealed that her parents were going through innumerable prospective grooms, scouting for the one perfect match, until Dileep’s family members themselves approached them with a proposal.

“Like every other father and mother, they too wanted me to have a companion,” she asserted.

She maintained that the twosome never succumbed to the pressure of incessant gossip mongering, some even going to the extent of blaming the much loved actor’s divorce with the equally promiment actress, Manju Warrier.

“We had never thought of marrying. He was my best friend in the industry. I respect him more as an individual than an actor. He gives a lot of importance to personal relationships,” Kavya confessed.

On November 25, the two tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Kochi. The couple had wanted to keep their wedding a low-key affair inviting only their families and close friends were invited.

