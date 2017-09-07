Entertainment, Mollywood

Actress abduction case: Nadhirshah seeks anticipatory bail ahead of expected arrest

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 7, 2017, 6:21 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2017, 9:05 pm IST
The police is expected to question Nadhirshah once he is out of the hospital.
The move hints at an impending arrest, albeit for unclear reasons.
 The move hints at an impending arrest, albeit for unclear reasons.

Mumbai: Actor Dileep’s sensational arrest in the case surrounding the abduction and alleged molestation of a popular Malayalam actress seems to be headed for greater inroads.

The actor’s friend and actor-director Nadhirshah, who had been interrogated along with Dileep for a whopping 72 hours, earlier, seems to be under the scanner himself.

Nadhirshah has now sought anticipatory bail at the Kerala High Court, while subsequently being admitted to a hospital after he complained of minor ailments.

The move hints at an impending arrest, albeit for unclear reasons.

Dileep had been allowed a two-hour respite recently to attend his father’s death anniversary ceremony.

The actor’s second wife, actress Kavya Madhavan, and his daughter from first wife Manju Warrier, Meenakshi, had recently visited him in jail, alongside Nadhirshah.

Meanwhile, main accused Pulsar had sensationally revealed that the ‘Madam,’ mentioned in his conversations, supposed to be involved in the conspiracy, had been none other than Kavya herself.

The police is expected to question Nadhirshah once he is out of the hospital.

Tags: nadhirshah, dileep, kavya madhavan, actress abduction case
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Related Stories

Support Dileep now, K B Ganesh Kumar tells industry
Malayalam actress abduction: Kavya Madhavan visits Dileep in jail
Malayalam actress abduction: Dileep to attend ‘shraadh’
Actress assault: Dileep denied bail for 2nd time, Kerala HC cites strong evidence


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

14-year-old Indian origin boy becomes youngest pilot to fly single-engine plane

Apart from the flying test, he has also passed a radio communication test and scored 96 per cent in the PSTAR Test (Photo: AFP)
 

Mithali Raj slut-shamed on Twitter for 'inappropriate dressing'

Mithali Raj. (Photo: AFP)
 

Surfacing too quickly from the ocean causes diver to swell up to double his size

Doctors have so far drained 30 percent of the nitrogen (Photo: YouTube)
 

Cyst mistaken for 'baby bump' by woman kills her child in womb

She had to undergo a life saving surgery (Photo: AFP)
 

Find out how do mega-storms get named, anyhow?

Screegarb of NASA's footage showing 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Irma from space.
 

Watch: Major toss goof up! Did it cost Sri Lanka a T20 match vs Virat Kohli’s India?

A rather baffling mix-up in the toss could well have resulted in Sri Lanka losing the one-off T20I at the Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mollywood

Malayalam actress abduction: Kavya Madhavan visits Dileep in jail

Kavya Madhavan

Actor Sreenivasan speaks in Dileep's favour

Sreenivasan

Actress assault case: Bail denied to Dileep, to be in custody until July 25

Dileep allegedly got the actress attacked and assaulted over personal grudge.

Malayalam director Jean Paul Lal, Sreenath booked for lewd comments against actress

Trouble for Malayalam director Jean Paul Lal and actor Sreenath Bhasi.

Malayalam actress abduction: Cops arrest Dileep on conspiracy charges

Malayalam actor Dileep gets arrested in the actress' abduction case.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham