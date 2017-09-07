Actress abduction case: Nadhirshah seeks anticipatory bail ahead of expected arrest

The move hints at an impending arrest, albeit for unclear reasons.

Mumbai: Actor Dileep’s sensational arrest in the case surrounding the abduction and alleged molestation of a popular Malayalam actress seems to be headed for greater inroads.

The actor’s friend and actor-director Nadhirshah, who had been interrogated along with Dileep for a whopping 72 hours, earlier, seems to be under the scanner himself.

Nadhirshah has now sought anticipatory bail at the Kerala High Court, while subsequently being admitted to a hospital after he complained of minor ailments.

Dileep had been allowed a two-hour respite recently to attend his father’s death anniversary ceremony.

The actor’s second wife, actress Kavya Madhavan, and his daughter from first wife Manju Warrier, Meenakshi, had recently visited him in jail, alongside Nadhirshah.

Meanwhile, main accused Pulsar had sensationally revealed that the ‘Madam,’ mentioned in his conversations, supposed to be involved in the conspiracy, had been none other than Kavya herself.

The police is expected to question Nadhirshah once he is out of the hospital.