Entertainment, Mollywood

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya to become parents in May?

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 5, 2017, 9:23 am IST
Updated Apr 5, 2017, 9:29 am IST
The news started spreading when Amal was spotted with a baby bump at Dulquer’s cousin’s wedding recently.
Dulquer Salmaan's wife Amal Sufiya is an architect by profession.
 Dulquer Salmaan's wife Amal Sufiya is an architect by profession.

Mumbai: Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan is going through a great phase professionally bagging a Best Actor Award at the IIFA Utsavam recently. The star has another delightful news on a personal level.

Dulquer and his wife Amal Sufiya are reportedly set to become parents soon.

While an official confirmation is still awaited, the news started spreading when Amal was spotted with a baby bump at Dulquer’s cousin’s wedding recently.

"Yes, Amal is carrying and is excepted to deliver the baby by the end of May or June first week,” a source told Times of India.

Like Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, Dulquer is one of the few stars to have got married before entering films. He had got married to Amal in 2011 and had made his debut the year later.

Dulquer, who is the son of Malayalam superstar Mammootty, will next be seen in ‘Comrade In America (CIA)‘, the teasers of which are already generating buzz.

Tags: dulquer salmaan, amal sufiya
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Dulquer Salmaan

2 songs by Dulquer Salmaan in CIA

Dulquer has put a post on Facebook with the track list for CIA, calling it an eclectic mix of sounds and tunes.
15 Mar 2017 12:11 AM
Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan to do a cameo in Tamil

The talented actor currently has two Tamil projects in hand.
11 Mar 2017 2:08 AM
Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan signs his next Tamil project

his film is a sequel to the 2003 Tamil action drama starring Vikram and Trisha in the titular roles.
02 Mar 2017 12:11 AM
Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan signs his next Tamil project

Producer of Saamy 2 will be funding the project.
01 Mar 2017 12:33 AM
Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan to wear khaki

The film will feature Ezra star Ann Sheethal in the female lead.
22 Feb 2017 12:22 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Fanzara is a small Spanish country village whose handful of mostly elderly residents were once so bitterly divided that their allegiance to one camp or the other determined which bar they frequented (Photo: AFP)

Street art helps residents of Spanish village overcome their differences
The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Vibrant display of culture at Assam's river festival
Eiswelt Gelato in Westminster are the founders of animal shaped gelatos that inspired by cartoon characters too. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These ice creams with a twist will brighten your day
Sebastian, a French bulldog and Luna, a Pomeranian became a couple a while back but their recent engagement photoshoot gives love a whole new meaning because they are so much in love. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

This engagement photoshoot of two dogs is just adorable
Creative photographer Rich McCor takes his penchant for travelling and art by creating amusing papercuts for famous structures and locations in the world. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Photographer gives popular destinations an artistic touch with paper cutouts
The Humane Society International's Director of Companion Animals and Engagement rescued 48 dogs from a South Korean meat farm recently and have given them new homes. (Photo: AP)

Adorable dogs rescued from meat farms are given new homes
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

68,000 tickets for all 15 matches at ICC Champions Trophy on sale

The tickets for all matches including popular fixtures India vs Pakistan, England vs Australia and the final – will be released on general sale to eager fans following handbacks from tournament stakeholders that includes sponsors, ICC family and travel providers. (Photo: AFP)
 

US man choked to death during doughnut eating challenge

Travis Malouff, 42, choked to death while trying to eat a large donut. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Theresa May visits Saudi Arabia without headscarf, gets criticised

British Prime Minister Theresa May (Photo: AP)
 

Veteran actor Vinod Khanna hospitalised in Mumbai

Khanna was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dilwale’.
 

I'm sorry for the misleading headline: Model apologises to Hrithik Roshan

Refuting to her claims the 'Kaabil' star tweeted, "My dear lady, who are you and why are u lying."
 

IPL 2017: After auction snub, Ishant sharma gets picked by Kings XI Punjab

Ishant Sharma has 88 wickets from the 107 Twenty20 matches he has played and has an economy rate of 7.75 with best bowling figures of 5 for 12. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mollywood

'Not for money, it was a conspiracy': Malayalam actress on abduction

Two of the perpetrators have already been arrested and a full-fledged investigation is on.

Time of local Tales

Location still of Thrissivaperoor Kliptham

Reshma Rajan: Diary of a nurse

Reshma Rajan

'We are not homophobic': Pahlaj Nihalani on refusing certificate to Ka Bodyscapes

Ka Bodyscapes was denied certification for it’s homosexual content.

Sanjay Harris: Behind the camera at twenty

Sanjay Harris
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham