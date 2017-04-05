Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya to become parents in May?

Mumbai: Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan is going through a great phase professionally bagging a Best Actor Award at the IIFA Utsavam recently. The star has another delightful news on a personal level.

Dulquer and his wife Amal Sufiya are reportedly set to become parents soon.

While an official confirmation is still awaited, the news started spreading when Amal was spotted with a baby bump at Dulquer’s cousin’s wedding recently.

"Yes, Amal is carrying and is excepted to deliver the baby by the end of May or June first week,” a source told Times of India.

Like Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, Dulquer is one of the few stars to have got married before entering films. He had got married to Amal in 2011 and had made his debut the year later.

Dulquer, who is the son of Malayalam superstar Mammootty, will next be seen in ‘Comrade In America (CIA)‘, the teasers of which are already generating buzz.