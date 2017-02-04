Entertainment, Mollywood

Amitabh Bachchan could play Mohanlal's father in upcoming Malayalam film

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 4, 2017, 4:58 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2017, 4:59 pm IST
Mohanlal's latest release, 'Munthirivallikal Thalirkumbol' is still running to packed houses.
The two have earlier worked together on two films.
 The two have earlier worked together on two films.

Mumbai: Mohanlal is at the top of his game, delivering one hit after the other. His most latest, the sweet family entertainer, ‘Munthirivallikal Thalirkumbol,’ has been shattering box-office records, with numbers second only to his own mammoth hit from 2016, ‘Pulimurugan’.

And now, as per latest rumours, in one of his upcoming films, Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan could be seen playing his father. The two have earlier worked on ‘Ram Gopal Verma Ki Aag,’ and the Malayalam film ‘Khandahar,’ in which Big B had a cameo.

The big-budget film titled ‘Odiyan,’ noted ad filmmaker Sreekumar, who’s also reportedly set to direct Mohanlal’s ‘Randamoozham,’ touted to be India’s costliest film yet, with a rolling budget of around 600 crore rupees.

Apart from the two legends, actors Prakash Raj and Manju Warrier would also be seen alongside them.

Though an official announcement is still awaited, the film is supposed to be of the fantasy genre, to be shot in 3D.

Tags: amitabh bachchan, mohanlal, munthirivallikal thalirkumbol
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

Related Stories

Mohanlal

Mohanlal to star in Sushant Singh Rajput’s sci-fi flick?

To add to the excitement, word is that south superstar Mohanlal may step into the project, to play a crucial role in the flick.
18 Jan 2017 12:06 AM
All three are considered to be amongst the best actors in the country today.

If not Aamir, Dangal would've gone to South supremos Kamal Haasan or Mohanlal

The film, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, has emerged to be a gargantuan critical and commercial success.
17 Jan 2017 2:53 PM
Ajay, who was last seen in his self-helmed ‘Shivaay,’ will next be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in Milan Luthria’s ‘Badshaaho’.

Ajay to play Mohanlal's role in Priyadarshan's B'wood remake of Oppam?

Ajay had also played the lead in the Hindi remake of Mohanlal's very successful 'Drishyam'.
26 Dec 2016 4:46 PM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: MS Dhoni gives wicketkeeping tips to students at Virender Sehwag’s school

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was a special guest at the Sehwag International School, was seen giving batting and wicketkeeping tips to some of the students there. (Photo: AP)
 

Snapped: Sonam makes first public appearance with alleged beau Anand Ahuja

Sonam and Anand at India Art Fair 2017
 

Harbhajan Singh implores Karnataka govt to save the tiger

Harbhajan had previously praised the Karnataka government for conserving tigers in the state. (Photo: AFP)
 

China: Nightmare ensues as teenager thrown off joyride, dies

Screenshot from video shows one of the onlookers trying to revive her. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Apple sued for forcing users to upgrade to iOS 7

Apple iOS 7.0.4 is reportedly crashing on several older iPhones.
 

Sreesanth, Aakash Chopra engage in ugly Twitter spat over spot-fixing

Aakash Chopra and Sreesanth were involved in a Twitter altercation. (Photo: BCCI / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mollywood

Adventures of OmanaKuttan is ready for take off

Asif Ali

‘Friendly’ Debut

Chandhu Nadh

Spotlight is now behind the camera

Actor Srikanth Sreedharan

Raai Laxmi’s next is 'Yaar'

Raai Laxmi

Sreenivasan and Lena in Paviettante Madhurachooral

Sreenivasan will be scripting as well as writing the dialogues for the film Paviettante Madhurachooral.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham