Amitabh Bachchan could play Mohanlal's father in upcoming Malayalam film

The two have earlier worked together on two films.

Mumbai: Mohanlal is at the top of his game, delivering one hit after the other. His most latest, the sweet family entertainer, ‘Munthirivallikal Thalirkumbol,’ has been shattering box-office records, with numbers second only to his own mammoth hit from 2016, ‘Pulimurugan’.

And now, as per latest rumours, in one of his upcoming films, Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan could be seen playing his father. The two have earlier worked on ‘Ram Gopal Verma Ki Aag,’ and the Malayalam film ‘Khandahar,’ in which Big B had a cameo.

The big-budget film titled ‘Odiyan,’ noted ad filmmaker Sreekumar, who’s also reportedly set to direct Mohanlal’s ‘Randamoozham,’ touted to be India’s costliest film yet, with a rolling budget of around 600 crore rupees.

Apart from the two legends, actors Prakash Raj and Manju Warrier would also be seen alongside them.

Though an official announcement is still awaited, the film is supposed to be of the fantasy genre, to be shot in 3D.