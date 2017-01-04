Entertainment, Mollywood

Priyadarshan requests CM Pinarayi Vijayan to intervene in producer-exhibitor rift

PTI
Published Jan 4, 2017, 4:56 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2017, 4:58 pm IST
Priyan believes strong and long-lasting decisions are needed to end the crisis.
he crisis had begun when talks between representatives of theatre owners and producers and distributors over the percentage of box-office collection failed to reach a consensus last month.
Mumbai: With the rift between Malayalam film exhibitors and producers over revenue sharing continuing and new releases being stopped from screening, eminent director Priyadarshan today requested Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to intervene in the matter to resolve the crisis. He said the Exhibitor's Federation used to create issues in the industry every year citing different subjects from revenue sharing to wide releases, pushing Malayalam cinema into a crisis.

"The Film Exhibitors Federation has always tried to destroy Malayalam cinema. At a time when Malayalam cinema enters the Rs 100 crore club, a permanent solution should be found to end this," he told reporters here when his reaction was sought on the matter.

"We now have a strong Chief Minister who can take strong decisions. The personal intervention by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will surely help break the deadlock," he said.

The 'Kilukkam' director also added that strong and long-lasting decisions are needed to end the crisis and protect the interest of Malayalam cinema.

The dispute between exhibitors, producers and distributors has pushed the state film industry to a standstill for the last 20 days with no new releases even during the Christmas season.

The crisis had begun when talks between representatives of theatre owners and producers and distributors over the percentage of box-office collection failed to reach a consensus last month.

According to industry sources, producers and distributors did not accept theatre owners' demand for 50 per cent share of theatre revenue.

The crisis has affected release of a number of movies, including Mohanlal-starrer ‘Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol’ and Dulquer Salmaan's Sathyan Anthikkad-directed movie 'Jomonte Suvisheshangal'.

With the rift continuing, the producers and distributors recently withdrew all Malayalam movies from 'A' class theatres in the state.

Tags: priyadarshan, pinarayi vijayan
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

