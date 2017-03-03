Entertainment, Mollywood

CBFC denies to certify Ka Bodyscapes for glorifying gay relationships

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ROHIT RAJ
Published Mar 3, 2017, 2:03 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2017, 9:51 am IST
The order said that film portrays Hindu religion in derogatory manner and a female Muslim character is seen masturbating.
Kochi: The Central Board of Film Certification has refused to issue certificate to Malayalam movie Ka BodyScapes stating that the movie 'glorifies' gay and homosexual relationship.

The order refusing certificate, issued by A. Prathibha, regional officer of the Central Board of Film Certification, Thiruvananthapuram, was sent to Jayan Cherian, the director of the movie.

“It’s official, Mr. Pahlaj Nihalani (chairman of the CBFC) put the final nail in my coffin!” Cherian said in a Facebook post.

"I haven’t decided what to do. Let me talk to my lawyers and take a decision," Jayan said.

"The second revising committee unanimously recommended 'Refusal' of certificate of the film. They felt that the film is glorifying the subject of gay and homosexual relationship, nudity accentuating vital parts of male body (in paintings) in closed shots in the whole movie. The film is explicit of scene offending human sensibilities depicting vulgarity and obscenity through the movie. The religion of Hindu is portrayed in a derogatory manner especially Lord Hanuman (shown in poor light as gay) which may cause law and order problem in society. The film contains posters depicting homosexuality throughout the movie and derogatory remarks against women. The film has references to Hindu organisations indirectly which is unwarranted." the order said.

Here is the letter that has been issued by the Central Board of Film Certification:

