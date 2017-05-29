After viral online campaign, Chennai model Gaanam Nair returns home

Mumbai: Chennai based model Gaanam Nair, who had gone missing on May 26, has returned home.

The 28-year-old had been missing for four days, and a massive online campaign to trace her had ensued.

Gaanam Nair, also known as jikki has been missing since 26th May. Friends and relatives are in search, please share and help! pic.twitter.com/l5yeePoM8A — Ashok Selvan (@AshokSelvan) May 29, 2017

"She was reportedly in depression. We are investigating," NDTV quoted a Police source as saying.

Gaanam, a 28-year-old marketing manager and model based out of Chennai, has been living with her relatives with her dad being based in Delhi.

The lady, who’d left for work on her two-wheeler, never showed up at office, and has been missing ever since.

Gaanam’s mobile phone had also been switched off ever since.