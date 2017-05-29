Entertainment, Kollywood

After viral online campaign, Chennai model Gaanam Nair returns home

The 28-year-old had been missing for four days, and a massive online campaign to trace her had ensued.
Mumbai: Chennai based model Gaanam Nair, who had gone missing on May 26, has returned home.

"She was reportedly in depression. We are investigating," NDTV quoted a Police source as saying.

Gaanam, a 28-year-old marketing manager and model based out of Chennai, has been living with her relatives with her dad being based in Delhi.

The lady, who’d left for work on her two-wheeler, never showed up at office, and has been missing ever since.

Gaanam’s mobile phone had also been switched off ever since.

