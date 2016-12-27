Entertainment, Kollywood

Tamil director Suraj apologises for 'sexist' comments against Tamannaah

PTI
Published Dec 27, 2016, 9:07 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2016, 9:29 am IST
The director reportedly made some "sexist remarks" while talking about Tamannah's costumes in the film.
Suraj's film 'Kaththi Sandai' starring Tamannaah had released on December 23.
 Suraj's film 'Kaththi Sandai' starring Tamannaah had released on December 23.

Chennai: Well-known Director G Suraj's alleged sexist comments against Tamannaah Bhatia, the leading lady in his latest film, drew the ire of the actor with co-star Vishal coming in support of her, prompting the filmmaker to issue an apology.

The director reportedly made some "sexist remarks" while talking about Tamannaah's costumes in the film, kicking up a controversy with the 'Baahubali' star herself seeking an apology from the filmmaker to all women in cinema industry.

Suraj had just released his latest film 'Kathi Sandai' (The Sword Fight) starring Vishal and Tamannah in lead roles.

"This is 2016 and it is very ironic that I had to leave a film like Dangal in the middle which is on woman empowerment and to tackle this issue. I am very hurt and angered by the comments made by my director Suraj and I would definitely want him to apologise, not only to me but to all women in the industry," she said in a statement on her Twitter page.

Vishal retweeted the statement.

Tamannah went on to say that "we are actors, we are here to act and entertain the audience and should not at any point be objectified as commodities."

"I have been working in the south industry for over 11 years and have worn costumes which I have been comfortable with. It is sad that women in our country are spoken about so frivolously and I would like to tell my audiences that our industry should not be generalised by comments made by one such individual," she added.

Vishal, also the General Secretary of the South Indian Artistes' Association, termed Suraj's comments as "totally unnecessary."

"Totally unnecessary statement by Dir Suraj. not jus sayin dis as gen secy of da artist association but as an actor.actresses showcase their talent and not their bodies.n glad that Suraj has apologised.@tamannaahspeaks sorry for Wat u bin thru Coz of this.unwanted," he said in a series of tweets.

In his apology, Suraj said he was "really sorry." "I am really sorry and would like to apologise to Ms Tamannah and all the heroines in the industry. My intention was not to show anyone in bad light or hurt their sentiments. I am sorry once again and take back my comments," he said in a statement.

Tags: tamanna bhatia, suraj, director suraj
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

His latest fare, 'Kaththi Sandai,' stars Tamannaah and Vishal in the lead roles.

Tamannaah lashes out at her director Suraaj over sexist comments

The director had said that heroines are expected to wear skimpy clothes and sizzle for the audience.
26 Dec 2016 5:45 PM
Vishal

Vishal now to join hands with Suraaj?

Vishal is on a signing spree
27 Jul 2015 7:30 AM

Sports Gallery

India have come a long way to climb to the summit of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings demolishing every team in their way so far this year. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricket’s journey to No. 1
Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: Virat Kohli’s best knocks this year
In what was a memorable year, PV Sindhu became the fourth Indian to win silver at the Olympics after Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vijay Kumar and wrestler Sushil Kumar. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016
Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ahil cuts cake along with Salman as he celebrates 51st birthday

A picture shared by Salman on social media and another while he posed for shutterbugs.
 

Man suffering from cancer donates pizza for a year to food bank

He is the winner of a contest sponsored by his favorite neighborhood restaurant (Photo: AP)
 

Thousands attend 15-yr-old Mexican girl's birthday party following viral invite

Rubi Ibarra at her 15th birthday, in the village of La Joya in Mexico on Monday. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Over 35 per cent children vulnerable to account hacking

The report found that 98.8 per cent school-going children access internet in urban areas, and 49.5 per cent of them do it from home.
 

Sony deletes tweets on Britney Spears's death, blames hackers

Britney Spears
 

Ram Gopal Verma angers Ayyappa devotees

Ram Gopal Verma
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Kollywood

Actress Sridevi meets Jayalalithaa confidante Sasikala at Poes Garden

Sridevi had also paid tribute to Jayalalithaa by sharing an adorable picture in which she, as a child artiste, had shared screen space with her.

Tamannaah lashes out at her director Suraaj over sexist comments

His latest fare, 'Kaththi Sandai,' stars Tamannaah and Vishal in the lead roles.

Is this when Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are getting engaged?

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya

Adele and Beyoncé to perform at Grammy’s?

Adele and Beyoncé

Saranya Ponvannan: From adorable mom to angry woman

Saranya’s new look in Achamindri.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham