Rajinikanth to present 150 homes to displaced Sri Lankan Tamilians

PTI
Published Mar 23, 2017, 4:34 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2017, 7:11 pm IST
The superstar will be doing it in a two-day-long event organized by Gnanam Foundation in Jaffna, Sri Lanka on April 9.
Rajinikanth is currently part of director Shankar's ‘2.0'.
Mumbai: Superstar Rajinikanth will present 150 homes to displaced Tamils in a two-day-long event organized by Gnanam Foundation in Jaffna, Sri Lanka on April 9.

Gnanam Foundation has constructed the homes for the relocation of displaced Sri Lankan Tamils affected by the civil war as part of a housing scheme in Chinna Thampan and Puliyankulam regions in Vavuniya district in the Northern Province of Sri Lanka.

"When we approached Rajinikanth to grace the event as the chief guest, he readily agreed to be part of the function," Raju Mahalingam, Creative Head of Lyca Productions, said in a statement.

"Rajinikanth will officially hand over the keys to Tamils on April 10 in Vavuniya. The whole project has been completed at a cost of Rs 22 crore."

On work front, Rajinikanth is currently part of director Shankar's ‘2.0,’ which is being produced by Lyca Productions.

