 LIVE !  :  With India five wickets down in chase, England are in command to win the third ODI in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI) Live: 5-down India face an uphill task in Kolkata
 
Entertainment, Kollywood

After Suriya-Dhanush, Kamal Haasan slams PETA over opposition of Jallikattu

PTI
Published Jan 22, 2017, 8:29 pm IST
Updated Jan 22, 2017, 8:30 pm IST
Suriya had sent a legal notice to PETA, demanding an apology for their opposition of the bull taming fest.
Kamal Haasan had lauded students and professionals for their active protest against the ban.
 Kamal Haasan had lauded students and professionals for their active protest against the ban.

Mumbai: After top Tamil film actors Suriya and Vijay, veteran star Kamal Haasan today slammed animal rights advocacy group PETA over its opposition to Jallikattu, saying it was not 'qualified' to tackle Indian bulls and asked it to train its guns against "bull riding rodeos in Mr. (Donald) Trump's US."

"PETA go ban bull riding rodeos in Mr Trump's US You're not qualified to tackle our bulls," he said in a tweet. Haasan, who had yesterday heaped encomiums on students for the ongoing protests, also said that "people at long last are getting a taste of true democracy."

"People at long last are getting a taste of true democracy. Gone are the days of leaders. We need humble pathfinders & social reformers," he said without elaborating. Suriya and Vijay have supported the protest by the students and lashed out at PETA for opposing the bull taming sport.

Tags: kamal haasan, peta, jallikattu
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Suriya had earlier lambasted PETA India for its opposition to Jallikattu.

Jallikattu row: Suriya sends legal notice to PETA, demands apology

The notice was issued to PETA India, its India CEO Poorva Joshipura and two other office-bearers.
21 Jan 2017 2:41 PM
Ram Gopal Varma's views on various topics often land him in trouble.

Ram Gopal Varma goes on rant against South stars for protesting Jallikattu ban

He accused the celebrities of supporting the movement only for votes and tickets.
21 Jan 2017 11:15 AM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump signature: Lie detector test or Richter scale reading? Twitterati wonders

United States President Donald Trump's signature. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Finally! Ranveer Singh's look from Padmavati is out and it's menacing!

Ranveer was last seen in Aditya Chopra's 'Befikre'.
 

It has been very tough and emotional journey: Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal, the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist, thanked her coaches and support staff for always being by her side during the difficult phase where a knee injury threatened to hamper her career. (Photo: AP)
 

AbRam is promoting dad Shah Rukh Khan's Raees in the most quirky way!

SRK often shares pictures of AbRam.
 

Man with 18 inch penis can't have sex but refuses surgery to reduce size

It's more about pride for Roberto (Photo: YouTube)
 

When MS Dhoni was called India’s captain despite Virat Kohli’s presence on the field

During the third India versus England ODI, Sanjay Manjrekar called Dhoni as India’s captain before correcting himself and saying former captain. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Kollywood

In the year of clashes, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali sequel stands alone!

Baahubali

Jallikattu row: Suriya sends legal notice to PETA, demands apology

Suriya had earlier lambasted PETA India for its opposition to Jallikattu.

Ram Gopal Varma goes on rant against South stars for protesting Jallikattu ban

Ram Gopal Varma's views on various topics often land him in trouble.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan reunite after 30 years!

Rajini and Kamal last acted together in a Malayalam movie.

Kollywood comes to a standstill for Jallikattu

Jallikattu
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham