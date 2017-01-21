Entertainment, Kollywood

Ram Gopal Varma goes on rant against South stars for protesting Jallikattu ban

Published Jan 21, 2017, 11:15 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2017, 11:34 am IST
He accused the celebrities of supporting the movement only for votes and tickets.
Ram Gopal Varma's views on various topics often land him in trouble.
Mumbai: The Kollywood industry has come to a standstill protesting the Supreme Court ban on Jallikattu with several stars like Rajinikanth, Ajith, Suriya, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and other stars expressing their opposition to the ban.

Stars had even assembled at Nadigar Sangam on Friday to lend their support to the protest.

However, Ram Gopal Varma doesn’t share the same opinion and has slammed the celebrities protesting against the ban.

The filmmaker, who is known for his controversial statements on Twitter, went on a rant in a series of tweets against the celebrities and the sport in general. He accused the celebrities of supporting the movement only for votes and tickets and called out the ‘barbaric’ treatment of the bulls in the sport.

The filmmaker has a habit of rubbing people the wrong way and he continues the trend again.

Rajinikanth had also spoken up against the ban in the past.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday showed his wrestling prowess as he defeated 2008 Beijing Olympic silver medalist Andrey Stadnik in a promotional bout of the 2017 Pro Wrestling League (PWL) in New Delhi.

Thousands of students gathered on the sands of Marina in Chennai as protests demanding lifting of the ban on bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' snowballed across Tamil Nadu.

Preparations for one of the nation's most decorated celebrations, the Republic Day, are underway as different contingents rehearse in full swing at New Delhi.

Decorated earthern pots brimming with boiling rice, beating of drums and offering of sugarcane pieces to the Sun God at streets and temples marked the harvest festival of Pongal in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Cold wave continued unabated in Kashmir with Srinagar experiencing the coldest January night in the last five years as water supply lines and various water bodies, including fringes of the famous Dal Lake froze.

From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death to the debate on allowing women's entry into Sabarimala, 2016 was quite an eventful one in the South. Listed below is a list of the important issues that spilled over, grabbing national headlines.

