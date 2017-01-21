Ram Gopal Varma goes on rant against South stars for protesting Jallikattu ban

Ram Gopal Varma's views on various topics often land him in trouble.

Mumbai: The Kollywood industry has come to a standstill protesting the Supreme Court ban on Jallikattu with several stars like Rajinikanth, Ajith, Suriya, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and other stars expressing their opposition to the ban.

Stars had even assembled at Nadigar Sangam on Friday to lend their support to the protest.

However, Ram Gopal Varma doesn’t share the same opinion and has slammed the celebrities protesting against the ban.

The filmmaker, who is known for his controversial statements on Twitter, went on a rant in a series of tweets against the celebrities and the sport in general. He accused the celebrities of supporting the movement only for votes and tickets and called out the ‘barbaric’ treatment of the bulls in the sport.

The filmmaker has a habit of rubbing people the wrong way and he continues the trend again.