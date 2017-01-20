Jallikattu stir: Dhanush says he regrets PETA award

Entertainment, Kollywood

Dhanush is now a fan of Tamil youth, who are spearheading the pro-jallikattu protests.
Dhanush has worked in two Hindi films, Raanjhanaa and Shamitabh
Chennai: As PETA faced pro-jallikattu protesters' ire for opposing the bull taming sport, Tamil film star Dhanush today said he was not part of the animal rights advocacy group and described as an "insult" an award given to him by the NGO a few years ago.

"A few years ago, PETA honoured me for being a vegetarian. I now consider it a grave insult. I regret it," he on being chosen as PETA's "Hottest Vegetarian" in 2012.

Dhanush said neither he nor any of his family members were part of PETA, adding if someone claimed anything contrary to that it was a "rumour."

He urged the Centre to remove bulls from the 'performing animals' category and thus ensure jallikattu was held in the state.

Though he had many fans, he was now a fan of Tamil youth, who were spearheading the pro-jallikattu protests, Dhanush said, adding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should promulgate an ordinance to allow the sport.

He lauded the youth for carrying out peaceful and dignified protests.

