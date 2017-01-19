 LIVE !  :  MS Dhoni scored his 10th century in Cuttack. (Photo: PTI) Live: India make mammoth 381 against England in Cuttack
 
As Jallikattu stir intensifies, AR Rahman to fast in support of TN

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 19, 2017, 5:37 pm IST
Updated Jan 19, 2017, 5:40 pm IST
He joins a host of Tamil celebrities, who've vociferously criticised the ban on the bull taming sport.
AR Rahman last composed for Shaad Ali's 'Ok Jaanu'.
Mumbai: Joining a host of Tamil celebrities who've come forward against the Supreme Court's ban of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, eminent composer AR Rahman has decided to fast on January 20.

The composer took to Twitter to announce the same, revealing that he'd be doing so in support of the state as whole.

Earlier, Kamal Haasan had compared banning of Jallikattu to a hypothetical ban on biriyani, asking for a ban on the latter, if the former were justifiable.

Actors Suriya, Simbu, Shivakartikeyan etc had all come out in support of the sport, vociferously, and asked for a lift on the ban by the Apex court.

The state CM Pannerselvam had also reiterated the government's resolve to go ahead and conduct the sport. The government has also asked the Centre to promulgate an ordinance for the smooth functioning of the bull taming sport.

