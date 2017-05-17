Entertainment, Kollywood

'I think clearly and make decisions accordingly': Rajinikanth at fan meet

ANI
Published May 17, 2017, 2:38 pm IST
Updated May 17, 2017, 2:38 pm IST
While addressing the fans, Rajini quashed all the media reports that stated he changes his mind often.
Rajinikanth.
 Rajinikanth.

Mumbai: Last few days have been a treat for the Rajini fans as they got to meet and greet their favourite star, after a hiatus of eight years.

On Day 3 of Rajinikanth's 'special' darbar, the fans got a chance to interact with the Thalaiva.

And that was not all, the fans also got their picture clicked with the superstar.

The last such meeting with fans was in 2009, post his 'Sivaji' success.

Earlier, while addressing the fans, Rajini quashed all the media reports that stated he changes his mind often.

The actor noted, "People used to say I was scared, nervous and I change my mind often. But I think clearly and make decisions accordingly."

He also shared the reason why it took him eight years to meet fans and said, "Some of my movies after 'Enthiran' were not good, so that is why I could not see you all. That is why, I planned to meet you all and asked you all to come. People used to think that I do such publicity stunts during the release of my movie. But I don't need this, I have you (fans)."

Rajinikanth was supposed to hold a similar meeting but had to postpone it on a request made by them for individual photographs for which more number of group interactions was required.

According to sources, the superstar will be meeting his fans in batches, between May 15 and 19.

Invitations were sent to all the respective fan clubs to attend the various sessions that will be held.

Tags: rajinikanth, special durbar, fan meet
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Huma Qureshi and Rajinikanth.

Huma Qureshi to play Rajinikanth’s love interest in his next produced by Dhanush

The film, to be directed by P A Ranjith, is scheduled to go on floors by the end of this month here.
16 May 2017 3:10 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RJ helps raise money for visually-impaired girl studying to be a lawyer

Radio City’s RJ Sucharita Tyagi spoke about Nikita on her show and people started sending in cheques with money and helped her in every way they could. (Photo: Twitter)
 

How MS Dhoni, Steve Smith helped Rising Pune Supergiant prosper, reveals Manoj Tiwary

MS Dhoni’s guidance to skipper Steve Smith has played a pivotal in Rising Pune Supergiant’s march into the IPL 2017 final. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Simran writer Apurva Asrani calls out Kangana for lying about being the co-writer

Apurva Asrani and Kangana Ranaut.
 

Video: Breathtaking stunt by teens climbing Golden Gate Bridge without safety gear

The daredevil boys climbed the 745-foot bridge without any fear and performed several stunts and even took a selfie while walking upwards. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Five million Galaxy 8 units sold in 25 days: Samsung

(Galaxy S8 smartphone)
 

Hypocrisy much, Sehwag?

Virender Sehwag
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Kollywood

Exclusive: When Divya Sathyaraj bullied her father she would reveal Katappa's secret

Divya Sathyaraj and her father Sathyaraj in 'Baahubali.'

Don't be disappointed if I don't enter politics, says Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth

Huge turnout as Rajinikanth meets fans after 8 years in Chennai

Rajiniknath during the meet-and-greet session with fans in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)

When Neelambari became Sivagami

Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami in Baahubali

Rajinikanth to interact with his fans after a massive gap of eight years

Rajinikanth.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham