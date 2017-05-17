'I think clearly and make decisions accordingly': Rajinikanth at fan meet

Mumbai: Last few days have been a treat for the Rajini fans as they got to meet and greet their favourite star, after a hiatus of eight years.

On Day 3 of Rajinikanth's 'special' darbar, the fans got a chance to interact with the Thalaiva.

And that was not all, the fans also got their picture clicked with the superstar.

The last such meeting with fans was in 2009, post his 'Sivaji' success.

Earlier, while addressing the fans, Rajini quashed all the media reports that stated he changes his mind often.

The actor noted, "People used to say I was scared, nervous and I change my mind often. But I think clearly and make decisions accordingly."

He also shared the reason why it took him eight years to meet fans and said, "Some of my movies after 'Enthiran' were not good, so that is why I could not see you all. That is why, I planned to meet you all and asked you all to come. People used to think that I do such publicity stunts during the release of my movie. But I don't need this, I have you (fans)."

Rajinikanth was supposed to hold a similar meeting but had to postpone it on a request made by them for individual photographs for which more number of group interactions was required.

According to sources, the superstar will be meeting his fans in batches, between May 15 and 19.

Invitations were sent to all the respective fan clubs to attend the various sessions that will be held.