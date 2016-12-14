Entertainment, Kollywood

Check out Rana Dagubatti’s first look as Bhallala Deva from Baahubali 2

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 14, 2016, 4:20 pm IST
Updated Dec 14, 2016, 4:28 pm IST
The film, being made in Telugu and Tamil while also being dubbed into Hindi, stars Prabhas as the eponymous warrior king.
Rana Dagubatti
Mumbai: As Rana Dagubatti celebrates his 32nd birthday today, the makers of ‘Baahubali 2’ released the actor’s first look from the film. In the new picture, Rana looks vicious as he stares in the camera. Flaunting bullish armour, Rana is seen sporting a salt-and-pepper look and a man bun.

As Baahubali’s sequel is packed with high octane action sequences and in order to do justice to his role, Rana trained rigorously to get his physique in perfect shape.

Just last month, Prabhas’ first look from the film was revealed at the Mumbai film festival. Now with his arch nemesis, Bhallala’s first look out as well, fans are excited to catch the film in theatres.

'Baahubali: The Conclusion', being made in Telugu and Tamil while also being dubbed into Hindi, stars Prabhas as the eponymous warrior king, alongside Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Sathyaraj. The prequel had made over 650 crore rupees approximately, through its run at the global box-office.

Tags: rana dagubatti, baahubali 2, prabhas
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

