search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Kollywood

Tamil Nadu actors pay tribute to Sridevi

PTI
Published Mar 12, 2018, 6:39 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2018, 6:40 am IST
A prayer meet was held at a city hotel for Sridevi, who passed away in Dubai on February 24.
Sridevi
 Sridevi

Chennai: Rich tributes were paid on Sunday to Indian cinema icon Sridevi by a host of stars of Kollywood, from where she took the baby steps to a glittering career. 

A prayer meet was held at a city hotel for Sridevi, who passed away in Dubai on February 24, in which her husband  Boney Kapoor, daughters Jhanvi and Khushi were among those who  attended. The event was out of bounds for the media. 

 

Earlier, leading actors paid their homage to Sridevi at a meet held in the office of the of South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA), popularly known as ‘Nadigar Sangam’, here. 

Several prominent Tamil film stars, including Sivakumar,  actor-director K Bhagyaraj, “Kutti” Padmini and Sripriya, who  had long association with her, paid floral tributes to a  photograph of Sridevi kept at the office SIAA office.  
SIAA President and actor Nasser led the fellow artistes in  paying tributes to Sridevi, who died aged 54. 

Actor-Director Manobala also a member of SIAA, tweeted and shared a photograph of the SIAA members paying their tributes  to Sridevi. 

Actor Ajith, his wife and actress Shalini, director  Priyadarshan and actress Meena visited the residence of  Sridevi here and conveyed their condolences. 
Sridevi, Indian cinema’s first woman superstar, had an  illustrious career spanning over four decades after making her  debut as a child artist in Tamil film “Thunaivan” in 1969. 

After making her mark in the South Indian films, she  entered the Bollywood. 
Sridevi’s body was cremated on February 28 in Mumbai.  The  ashes were immersed in Rameswaram sea last week. 

Tags: actress sridevi, south indian artistes’ association




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tips for women who are joining a new job

If a woman is working during night shifts, then she must ensure, whether cab facility is available or not. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xbox One X and One S to get AMD FreeSync displays’ support

This Xbox One X is priced at Rs 44,990 in India.
 

Google is modifying its search bar on its mobile site

Google released this year Android P Preview version to Pixel users recently.
 

Aishwarya ‘snubbed’ in Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘ode to women’, Twiteratti furious

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek in 2007.
 

The art of Mixology: Masterpiece in a glass

While one may think of preparing a drink as a cakewalk for a bartender, mixology involves a good chemistry of ingredients to dish out innovative and classic cocktails. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Parents fear social media more than drugs, alcohol or smoking: Study

Parent's number one concern was education and study stress among their children. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Kollywood

Sooraj Pancholi on Jiah Khan death case: I don’t want to feel like a victim

Sooraj Pancholi.

What is the film Itly all about?

The various incidents they come across in their life and how they tackle it cleverly forms the crux

AM Ratnam’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya turns singer

On listening to her mellifluous voice,  producer Nilgiris Murugan wanted to try both the melodies with Aishwarya, he reveals

No need for action against Kamal: police

Actor Kamal Haasan

Aditi Menon on a roll

Aditi Menon, who started working on the Pattadhari film after having been mired in controversy with her previous film's director, is finally on a roll.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham