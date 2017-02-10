 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have consolidated India’s position on day two of the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP) Live| India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 2: India lose Rahane after brisk start
 
Couple claims 'son' Dhanush produced fake birth certificate in court

PTI
Published Feb 10, 2017, 9:43 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2017, 9:46 am IST
R Kathiresan and Meenakshi have accused him of producing a fake birth certificate before the Madras High Court.
Dhanush was recently in the news for protesting against the ban on Jallikattu.
Madurai: An aged couple, who have claimed that popular actor Dhanush is their son, have accused him of producing a fake birth certificate before the Madras High Court bench here to get their case pending before a lower court at nearby Melur quashed.

In their counter affidavit before the Melur Judicial Magistrate on Wednesday, R Kathiresan and Meenakshi submitted that they could prove their claim that Dhanush was their son, if the trial was conducted.

Dhanush, son-in-law of superstar Rajinikanth, had moved the Madras High Court bench on January 25 this year, seeking quashing of the case filed by the couple.

He had also sought a stay on the proceedings pending in the Judicial Magistrate's court.

The couple had claimed Dhanush was their third son and also sought maintenance of Rs 65,000 per month from the actor as they could not fend for themselves.

They had submitted that Dhanush was a schoolboy when he ran away to Chennai to get into the film world. They could not trace him then and recognised him while watching his movies, they said. Their efforts to meet him at Chennai had failed, they added.

Dhanush had earlier denied their claim and accused the couple of trying to "blackmail" him.

He had also produced a birth certificate which stated he was born on July 28, 1983 at the children's hospital at Egmore here and that his parents were Krishnamoorthy and K Vijayalakshmi.

Though his name had not been mentioned in the certificate, the actor said he was given the name R K Vengadesha Prabu.

A gazette notification issued to change his name as K Dhanush was also produced in the court. In their counter filed on Thursday, the couple submitted that Dhanush was born at Government Rajaji hospital here on November 7, 1985 and his name was Kalaichelvan.

He had studied in Madurai district till the 10th standard. He was admitted to a private school at Tiruppatur in Sivaganga district, they said.

He later dropped out of school and went to Chennai to act in films, the couple claimed.

