Let's request first as gentlemen, then we shall see: Kamal thanks Rajini for support

Many are protesting the imposition of 30 per cent local body tax in addition to 28 per cent GST.

Mumbai: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth recently appealed to the state government to consider the demand of theatre owners and distributors to withdraw the 30 per cent local body tax imposed on the film industry.

"Keeping in mind the livelihood of lakhs of people in the Tamil film industry, I sincerely request the TN GOVT to seriously consider our plea," the actor said in a tweet as the strike by exhibitors entered its third day.

Kamal Haasan, who too is miffed with the same and had released a statement comparing the current situation to other Southern states of India, thanked Rajinikanth for his support. “Thanks Rajni avaragaLay for voicing your concern. Lets request first as gentlemen should. Then we shall see. @superstarrajini & TN .Govt,” he tweeted.

Nearly 1,000 cinema halls in the state have remained shut since July 3 with exhibitors going ahead with their stir to protest imposition of 30 per cent local body tax in addition to 28 per cent GST.

The issue also echoed in the ongoing Assembly session yesterday with opposition parties DMK and Congress raising it. Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani told members that the government would give due consideration to problems of all sections of people.

Besides the local tax, a GST of 18 per cent has been fixed for tickets priced below Rs 100 and 28 per cent for those above Rs 100.

Association members had also met Finance Minister D Jayakumar who assured them that the government was with them and the matter required a decision at the policy level.