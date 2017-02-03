Entertainment, Kollywood

Suspension of Vishal revoked, Tamil Nadu Producers' Council informs Madras HC

Mumbai: The Tamil Nadu Film Producers' Council (TFPC) today informed the Madras High Court that it has revoked the suspension of actor Vishal on the basis of an apology letter submitted by him over his alleged remarks in a Tamil magazine against the film body.

When the appeal filed by the actor against a single judge's order came up today before the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice M. Sundar, the lawyer representing the TFPC informed the court that Vishal's suspension has been revoked during the February 2 meeting of the Executive Committee.

A copy of the resolution passed by the committee, stating that the suspension was revoked on the basis of his (Vishal) apology letter was produced before the court.

Recording the same, the bench said the appeal stands infructuous and dismissed it.

Vishal had moved the court challenging the order of his suspension issued by the Tamil Nadu Film Producers' Council on November 14, 2016.

When the civil suit filed by Vishal came up before the judge, he ruled against the actor.

Vishal then filed an appeal challenging the single judge's directive stating that he had erred in making observations on the merits of the suit itself without hearing him on the merits of the case.

Vishal was temporarily suspended by the Council for his alleged remarks in a Tamil magazine against the film body last year.

Subsequently, the producer's council suspended the membership of the actor for a period of three months.

