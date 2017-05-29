Entertainment, Hollywood

Swedish satire The Square wins Palme d'Or at Cannes, Sofia Coppola gets Best Director

ANI
Published May 29, 2017, 9:27 am IST
Updated May 29, 2017, 9:33 am IST
'The Square,' by writer-director Ruben Ostlund, is the follow-up to his 2014 international hit ‘Force Majeure’.
Mumbai: The 70th annual Cannes Film Festival came to an end on Sunday, with bestowing the Palme d'Or on Swedish satire 'The Square.'

'The Square,' by writer-director Ruben Ostlund, is the follow-up to his 2014 international hit ‘Force Majeure’, which explores Swedish art, commerce, politics and national identity.

The movie stars Claes Bang, Dominic West and Elisabeth Moss.

Sofia Coppola took the prize for best director, while Joaquin Phoenix and Diane Kruger earned acting honours, and Nicole Kidman was awarded a special prize at the event.

Here's the complete list of the winners:

-Palme d'Or: The Square (dir: Ruben Östlund)

- 70th Anniversary prize: Nicole Kidman

- Best actress: Diane Kruger, 'In the Fade' (dir: Fatih Akin)

- Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix, 'You Were Never Really Here' (dir: Lynne Ramsay)

- Best director: Sofia Coppola, 'The Beguiled'

- Camera d'Or (best first feature): Jeune Femme (Montparnasse-Bienvenüe) (dir: Leonor Serraille)

- Best short film: 'A Gentle Night' (dir: Qiu Yang)

- Best screenplay: 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' (dir: Yorgos Lanthimos), 'You Were Never Really Here' (dir: Lynne Ramsay)

- Jury prize: 'Loveless' (dir: Andrei Zvyagintsev)

- Grand Prix: '120 Beats per Minute' (dir: Robin Campillo)

