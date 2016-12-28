Entertainment, Hollywood

Carrie Fisher wanted her death to be reported in this interesting way

PTI
Published Dec 28, 2016, 11:58 am IST
Updated Dec 28, 2016, 12:00 pm IST
Fisher passed away on Tuesday after she suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.
Carrie Fisher's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' had released in 2015. (Photo: AP)
Los Angeles: Carrie Fisher was known for her wit and even after her tragic demise the actress has managed to bring a smile on her fans' face as they mourn her loss.

In 2008's 'Wishful Drinking,' one of the three memoirs she wrote, there was a sort of an auto-obituary, reported Deadline.

In the piece, she wrote about her 'Star Wars' director's reasoning for her Princess Leia wearing that flowing white dress, and not much else, in the movie.

"George (Lucas) comes up to me the first day of filming, and he takes one look at the dress and says, 'You can't wear a bra under that dress...because there is no underwear in space.'"

She said Lucas eventually explained the full reasoning, which she revealed, writing, "What happens is you go to space and you become weightless. So far so good, right? But then your body expands? But your bra doesn't? so you get strangled by your own bra."

"Now I think that this would make for a fantastic obit? so I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra," Fisher wrote.

However, it was not the only time she discussed death, using humour. In an interview with Rolling Stone just last month, she was asked if she fears death.

"No. I fear dying. Anything with pain associated with it, I don't like. I've been there for a couple of people when they were dying; it didn't look like fun. But if I was gonna do it, I'd want someone like me around. And I will be there!" she had said.

Fisher passed away on Tuesday after she suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

